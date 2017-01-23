Sports Briefs: Free throw competition Jan. 25

K of C Free Throw Championship is Jan. 25

GALION — Boys and girls ages 9 to 14 are invited to participate in the local level competition of the 2017 Knights of Columbus Free Throw Championship. The event is Wednesday, Jan. 25, at 7 p.m.at the St. Joseph Activity Center, 115 North Liberty St.

Registration begins at 6:45 PM.

The competition is sponsored annually, with winners progressing through local, district, and state competitions. International champions are announced by the K of C international headquarters based on scores from the state-level competitions. All boys and girls 9 to 14 years old are eligible to participate and will compete in their respective age divisions. Last year more than 120,000 sharpshooters participated in over 3,600 local competitions.

All contestants on the local level are recognized for their participation in the event. Participants are required to furnish proof of age and written parental consent. Entry forms will be available at the contest. For additional information contact Phil Shirley at 419-468-5505.

Workshop to become a Certified Youth Fishing Instructor planned

COLUMBUS — The Division of Wildlife will host a Passport to Fishing instructors’ workshop Feb. 22, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Wildlife District One Headquarter located at 1500 Dublin Road, Columbus.

The workshop is a free one-day instructor training program that qualifies individuals to become Division of Wildlife certified fishing instructors, similar to a hunter education instructor. Pre- registration is required as seating is limited, participants will also be required to take part in a background check. Participants are encouraged to bring a lunch and to dress for the weather, some of the clinic will take place outside.

By becoming a certified instructor, you will be able to help reconnect students with the outdoors. Resources available include grants, equipment, brochures, and training.

Passport to Fishing was developed by the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service and adopted by the Recreational Boating and Fishing Foundation. Workshops teach volunteers the basics of fishing and how to run a four-station fishing program with a fishing event. These instructors then go back to their communities with a written curriculum and training aids, to teach beginning anglers the basics of fishing.

To register for the workshop, please e-mail Derek Klein at [email protected] or call (614) 644-3925. For additional class information and other educational opportunities, visit wildohio.gov. (Click on the Education and Outdoor Discovery tab on the left side of the web page)

Church Dartball results

Games won Jan. 16 — Galion Trinity Lutheran – 3; Sulphur Springs St. Paul Lutheran – 3; Galion First Lutheran – 2; Crestline Trinity Lutheran Team #1 – 2-0-1; Tiro Crouse Lutheran – 2; Scioto United Methodist – 2; Chatfield Evangelical Pietist – 1; Bucyrus Good Hope Lutheran – 1; Windfall UCC – 1; Shelby First Church of God – 0-0-1; Calvary UCC – 0; New Washington United Methodist – 0.

Standings — Northern Division: Sulphur Springs St. Paul Lutheran – 20-7; Tiro Crouse Lutheran – 15-9; Scioto United Methodist – 14-9-1; New Washington United Methodist – 9-12; Calvary UCC – 9-15; Chatfield Evangelical Pietist – 9-16-2; Shelby First Church of God – 4-16-1; Southern Division: Galion Trinity Lutheran – 20-4; Galion Peace Lutheran – 17-4; Galion First Lutheran – 15-9; Windfall UCC – 11-13; Bucyrus Good Hope Lutheran – 10-11; Crestline Trinity Lutheran Team #1 – 9-17-1; Crestline Trinity Lutheran Team #2 – 8-13; Bucyrus St. Johns UCC – 4-16-1.

Galion Bowling Results

City B League

Standings — Oakstone Landscape 10 – 2; 2—Fisher Water 9 – 3; 3—C N T 9 – 3; 4—Pruitt’s 8 – 4; 5—Cross Carpet 8 – 4; 6—Quest Machine 8 – 4; 7—Affordable Tobacco 7 1/2 – 4 1/2; 8—Dave’s Cycle 6 – 6; 9—Two Dawgs and A Pitt 5 – 7; 10—Randy’s Muffler 4 1/2 – 7 1; 11 – The B O D 4 – 8; 12 – Shipwreck 4 – 8; 13—J A M 4 – 8; 14—Just Jokin 3 – 9; 15—Sandbaggers 3 – 9; 16—J G’s Music Studio 3 – 9.

Top Scores — Tom Alstadt-234-196-226=656 Nick Johnston-213-200-240=653; Tony Hupfer-224-182-246=652; Vic Noe-182-254-214=650; Ron Snyder-216-214-211=641; Dave Elick-167-203-237=607; Eric Smith-162-235-204=601; Donna Gorenflo-143-190-160=493; Tami Shafer-154-191-141=490; Cookie Webber-172-168-186=486; Marlene Pruitt-150-177-156=482; Betty Spade-145-149-155-449; Judy G-133-154-159=446.

Tuesday Morning League

Standings — Mustysteers 57 – 11; High Stress 37 – 31; Trouble 36 – 32; The Excusers 32 – 36; Today’s Trend 31 1/2 – 36 1/2; Bowling Stones 31 – 37; Al’s Retro Alley 30 1/2 – 37 1/2; Three Muskateers 17 – 5.

Top Scores — Harry Myers-219-168-204=591; Stan Sims-138-207-215=560; Bob Trease-187-176-180=543; Dave Pappert-146-174-198=528; Ron Lykens-170-153-192=515; Jeff Teeple-159-141-216=516; Jane Horton-131-202-140=493; Faye Borders-156-144-150=490; Mary McElfresh-168-152-153=477; Sherry Phillips-160-130-156=443; Betty Spade-145-127-137=409.