Tigers’ bowling squads grab a pair of wins

GALION — The Galion Tigers bowling teams welcomed the Gilead Christian Eagles to Victory Lanes on Friday to compete in a non-conference matchup. Galion’s boys and girls teams both picked up wins.

The Galion girls won 1,535-1,141.

High game on the night was rolled in the second game of the match by Brooklyn Potter. Potter finished that game with a 168 and Galion totaled 669 pins as a team. High series was recorded by Sara Misura with a 300. Other scores for the Lady Tigers were: Abby Barre, 291; Potter, 279; Macy Eicher, 237. Stevi Ness bowled a 112 first game and Lexi Hadamuscin rolled a 98 game two for Galion.

Galion rolled a 648 first game and a 669 second game to give them a score of 1,317 headed into the Bakers series. The Lady Tigers finished with a 112 and a 106 for an additional 218 pins towards their victory.

The high game and series for Gilead Christian came from Madison Fry. Fry rolled a 135 in the second game of the match and finished with a 252 series.

The boys team for Galion won 1,802-1,290.

Austin Rinehart bowled just the first game of the contest but achieved the high game with a 212. David Riddle took home high series honors with a two-game total of 327. Jacob Lear was the only other bowler to compete in both games and rolled a 305 series. Other one game scores for Galion were: Aaron Stewart, 159; Dylan Ruth, 140; Colten Vost, 124; Alan Evans, 119; and Tim Crawford, 78.

The Tigers bowled a 778 game one and a 689 game two to jump out to a big 1,464-1,109 leading heading into the Bakers series. From there, they rolled a 224 and a 114 to secure the victory.

Garrett Jones had the high game and series honors for the Eagles. Jones bowled a 181 game one and finished with a 300 series.

Galion will be at Victory Lanes again on Monday. Jan. 23 to compete in a make-up match with the Crestline Bulldogs at 4:30 pm.

By Chad Clinger [email protected]