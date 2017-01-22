Lady Tigers drop home game with Buckeye Valley

GALION — Galion’s girls basketball team was in action Friday, at home, vs. the Buckeye Valley Lady Barons. The Tigers would not have enough fire power, falling59-23.

Galion is 3-13 overall and drops to 0-8 in the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference Red Division. Buckeye Valley is 8-7 and 3-4.

Galion did not score more than six points in any quarter. Meanwhile, Buckeye Valley jumped out to a 13-6 lead after the first and 27-12 at halftime. The second half was much the same story as the Lady Barons poured in 13 points in the third and 19 points in the final quarter while Galion managed just six and five, respectively.

As a team, Galion shot just 20% from the interior at 6/30, shot 3/12 (25%) from the perimeter and 2/8 (25%) from the free-throw stripe. The Lady Tigers also committed 24 total turnovers for the game. Galion grabbed just 16 rebounds and dished out just a single assist on offense. Defensively, the Tigers recorded three steals and two blocks.

Dani Schieber was the top scorer for Galion with six points, on two-three point field goals. Natalie Rodriguez chipped in four points and five rebounds in the Tigers’ efforts. Kelsey Hoffman, Lauren Huggins and Julie Clouse all finished with three points apiece. Sophie Carson and Jaime Ehrman tallied two points each for Galion in the loss.

Next up for Galion will be a long road trip to meet up with the East Knox Lady Bulldogs on Tuesday Jan. 24. The road trips will continue on Thursday Jan. 26 when the Lady Tigers head to Caledonia to clash with the Lady Vikings of River Valley. Also this calender week, the miles will continue to add up for Galion when they travel to Plain City to play Jonathan Alder on Saturday Jan. 28.

By Chad Clinger [email protected]