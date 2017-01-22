Lady Golden Knights snag an OT win

CENTERBURG — The Lady Golden Knights of Northmor traveled to Centerburg to meet up with the Lady Trojans in Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference Blue Division play last Friday. It may have taken an extra five minutes but the Knights came away with a 45-44 victory.

Northmor’s win creates a tie with Centerburg for third place in the Blue Division. The Lady Knights are 7-8 overall on the season and 6-3 in conference play. The Lady Trojans drop to 8-7 and 6-3.

Northmor led for most of the ballgame. After the first quarter, the Knights were up 16-11. Heading into halftime, Northmor remained in control at 29-20. Despite scoring just nine points in the third quarter, the Golden Knights took a 38-27 lead heading into the final quarter of regulation. The Trojans played a strong fourth and outscored the Knights 13-2 to send the contest into overtime, knotted up at 40 points apiece. Centerburg would not be able to finish off the strong comeback and was outscored 5-4 in the extra time to give Northmor the win.

Maddie Swihart was the only Lady Knight in double figures for the game, scoring 15 of Northmor’s 45. Lydia Farley had nine and Christianna Boggs chipped in seven points. Karalee Patterson finished with six points and Becca Duckworth contributed four in the win. Lindsey Wiseman and Brooke Bennett each scored two points to round out the Lady Knights scoring.

Cierra Joiner had 15 points for Centerburg.

Northmor will travel to Lucas to meet with the Lady Cubs in non-conference play on Tuesday Jan. 24. Two conference games await the Golden Knights for the remainder of the calender week. On Thursday Jan. 26, they will host the East Knox Lady Bulldogs and on Saturday Jan. 28 they will travel to Marion to take on the Elgin Lady Comets.

By Chad Clinger [email protected]

Find Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048

