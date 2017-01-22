Colonel Crawford earns a two-win weekend

NORTH ROBINSON — Back to back games can be trying, but the Colonel Crawford Eagles boys basketball team was up for the challenge. After their impressive 17-point victory over Carey on Friday night, the Eagles played host to the Mohawk Warriors on Saturday night, again, earning a 17-point victory as Crawford won, 48-31.

After the two conference wins, Colonel Crawford is 10-4 on the year and 8-2 in the Northern-10 Athletic Conference. Mohawk is 3-11 and 2-8.

The Warriors wkept the score tight for much of the contest against the Eagles. After the first, Crawford led 10-9. The second quarter saw just a combined eight points scored between the teams with the Eagles taking the 16-11 lead into the half. After the break, Mohawk came out to outscore Crawford in the third, 10-9, to narrow the margin to just four points. The fourth quarter was the difference The Eagles picked up their game and dropped 23 points in the final period to win going away.

Leading the way for the Eagles was Heath Starkey. The big man put up 12 points on 6/6 shooting, grabbed eight rebounds and blocked four shots. Harley Shaum, coming off of his 34-point performance a night earlier, added 10 points for Crawford while recording eight rebounds and four blocks. Brody Martin had seven points to go with two assists and Gavin Feichtner scored five points, had five rebounds and an assist as well. Cameron McCreary had another low-scoring game with just four points but managed 11 assists against the Mohawk defense. Jordan Fenner also finished with four points, had three rebounds, three assists and two steals. Hayden Bute scored four and Reis Walker had two points to finish up the Eagles’ scoring.

Zach Hayman was the high scorer for Mohawk with 12.

Colonel Crawford gets a bit of a break as they won’t see action again until Saturday Jan. 28 when they head to Wynford High School to meet the Royals in N-10 play.

By Chad Clinger [email protected]

