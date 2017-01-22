Lady Eagles double-up Wynford, 58-29

NORTH ROBINSON — The Colonel Crawford Lady Eagles hosted the Wynford Lady Royals in Northern-10 Athletic Conference play on Saturday afternoon, cruising to a 58-29 victory.

The Lady Eagles improve to 8-7 on the season and 6-5 in conference play while the Lady Royals drop to 4-12 and 3-8.

Crawford took an early lead and never look back. At the end of the first quarter, the Lady Eagles 15-6. It was 26-12 at halftime. Wynford could not seem to get it going and managed just 17 more points in the second half to Crawford’s 32 points.

Ashley Gwirtz went off for 20 points for the Lady Eagles on Saturday. Alexus Burkhart would also hit double figures, scoring 12 points. Abbie Teglovic and Abbie Bradshaw would add nine and eight points, respectively. Taylor Webster aided in the victory with four points, Claire Ehmann had three and Danielle Horsley finished the Eagles’ scoring attack with two points.

Olivia Grove was the only Wynford player in double figures, scoring 10 points for the contest.

Up next for the Lady Eagles will be a pair of N-10 Conference games. On Tuesday Jan. 24, they will host the Seneca East Lady Tigers at Mac Morrison Gymnasium. The Bucyrus Lady Redmen will welcome Crawford into town on Friday Jan. 27.

By Chad Clinger [email protected]

Find Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048

