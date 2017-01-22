Cubs hold off Bulldogs

CRESTLINE — The Lucas Cubs were in town to meet up with the Crestline Bulldogs in Mid-Buckeye Conference boys basketball action on Saturday night and left with a 49-35 win, their second win vs. Crestline this season. Crestline is 3-9 overall and 1-6 in league play.

The Bulldogs started slow, scoring just five points in the first quarter to find themselves trailing heading into the second, 11-5. In the second quarter of play, Crestline managed just four additional points and trailed 23-9 at the half. The Bulldogs picked up the scoring a bit in the third and added 10 points to their total but the Cubs tacked on an additional 14 points to take a comfortable 37-19 lead into the final period.

Kaden Ronk was the leading scorer for Crestline on the night with nine points. Ronk filled out his stat line with four rebounds, three steals and a block. Ty Clark scored eight, with nine rebounds and a steal. Kevin Winkler contributed six points, four rebounds, a block and a steal while Zach Gregory logged five points, five boards, two blocks and a steal. Max Anatra scored three and Davon Triplett and Tyler Sipes chimed in with two points apiece. Sipes had two assists.

As a team, the Bulldogs shot just 9/27 inside and 1/12 from three-point range. Crestline fared well at the free-throw stripe, going 14/19. Rounding out the stats for the night were 39 total rebounds, just two assists, seven steals, five blocks and a lofty 23 turnovers.

Lucas’ Dylan Dennison and Brian Sauder had 12 points apiece.

Crestline will be on the road for all three of their games this next calender week. On Tuesday Jan. 24, they will head to Mansfield to meet up with St. Peter’s. On Friday Jan. 27, the Bulldogs will be at Tiffin Calvert and then travel to Vanlue on Saturday.

By Chad Clinger [email protected]

