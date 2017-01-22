Wildcats too strong for Tigers in MOAC basketball action

GALION — The North Union Wildcats were in Galion Saturday night to meet up with the Tigers boys basketball team for the second time this season. For the second time this season they won. This time the Tigers were more competitive in a 58-48 loss.

In the first game this season, the Wildcats won 82-61. With the win, the Wildcats improve to 12-2 overall and 5-2 in the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference Red Division. Galion drops to 2-12 on the season and is now 1-6 in conference play.

The Tigers forced North Union head coach Brian Terrill to use a quick timeout, coming out to start the game on a 7-0 run, en route to a 17-12 first-quarter lead. The two teams would flip the scoring from the opening period and would head to the half all knotted up at 29 points apiece.

The Tigers have struggled out of the half all season and this game would not stray from that norm. North Union used a 12-6 third to take the 41-35 advantage into the final quarter of play. In the fourth quarter, Galion was outscored 17-13, as North Union earned its conference-leading 12th victory.

Freshman Isaiah Alsip led all Galion scorers with 19 points. Sophomores Jack McElligott and Gage Lackey contributed 13 points and eight points, respectively. Rounding out the Tigers’ scoring were Colten Skaggs with six points and Chase Cooke with a single bucket for two points

Ronnie Rayburn had 20 points for the contest for the Wildcats. Freshman Harley Day added 11 points.

By Chad Clinger [email protected]