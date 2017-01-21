Galion sports roundup

ONTARIO — Galion hit the road Tuesday against a very good Ontario team, dropping a 61-29 non-league decision.

With the win, Ontario improves to 10-2. Galion falls to 3-12.

Ontario started strong and never let up, building a 21-4 first-quarter advantage

The Tigers tightened their defense and held the surging Ontario squad to 16 points in the second period but only managed to score six. At halftime, Ontario held a 37-10 lead.

The Tigers finally hit their first two-point field goal in the third quarter, but would manage only those two points. Ontario padded its lead further, scoring 14 points and found themselves up 51-12 with a quarter to go.

Galion hit its stride in the final quarter, tallying 17 points. But they never got close enough to challenge for the lead.

Julie Clouse was the top scorer for Galion with six point,s to go along with six rebounds. Gabby Kaple finished the contest with five points and six rebounds. Lauren Huggins and Jaime Ehrman chipped in four points apiece. Kelsey Hoffman hit the only shot that she attempted, a three-pointer. Dani Schieber, Sophie Carson and Natalie Rodriguez contributed two points in the Galion effort while Shae Ness split a pair from the free-throw line for her only point on the night.

The eading scorer for the Lady Warriors was Emily Yeager with 15 points. Ontario had two other players finish in double figures: Nashail Shelby with 14 points and Amanda Neithing with 13 points.

Galion returns to action Friday Jan. 20 when they welcome the Buckeye Valley to their home gym to battle it out in MOAC Red Division play.

Tiger boys squad falls to Marion Harding

MARION — The Galion Tigers boys basketball team’s losing streak continued Thursday night, with a 70-33 loss to the Marion Harding Presidents in a Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference Red Division contest.

Galion falls to 2-11 and 1-5 in MOAC Red play. The Presidents are 7-6 overall and 5-1 in conference play.

Harding started the game with a big first quarter to take a 22-12 lead. The Tigers scored just four more points before the half and found themselves headed to the locker room down big, 40-16. Unfortunately, the story stayed the same throughout the second half as the Presidents outscored Galion 30-17 to take the lopsided 37-point victory.

“We have got to get back to the basics. We continue to turn the ball over on decisions that go against what we work on everyday in practice,” says Galion head coach Matt Valentine. “Harding flat out wanted the ball more then we did. We are young, we have to find a way to play as a team and we must bring more effort to practice. I’m a firm believer that you play like you practice and we need more energy at practice.”

Galion turned the ball over 22 times against the Presidents’ defense.

As a team, the Tigers shot just 11/27 from the field and just 3/11 from the perimeter. From the free-throw line, Galion shot 2/7. Rounding out the stat line for Galion was 16 rebounds, six assists, seven steals and three blocks.

Jack McElligott was the leading scorer for the Tigers with seven points. Rounding out the Galion scoring was: Tristan Baldy and Isaiah Alsip with six points, Colten Skaggs with five, Chase Cooke with four, Tristan Williams and Gage Lackey with two points apiece and Colton Powell with one point.

Jason Ellis was the top scorer for Harding with 21 points on the night. TJ Jefferson tallied 15 points and Nate Riddle contributed 11 points in the Presidents’ victory.

Galion will be in their home gym on Saturday Jan. 21 to meet up with league foe, the North Union Wildcats. North Union is currently 11-2 on the season and 4-2 in MOAC Red play.

Jonathan Alder out-bowls Galion

PLAIN CITY — Galion’s bowling squads made the long trip oo Plain City Lanes on Wednesday to bowl against the Jonathan Alder Pioneers. Similar to the previous meeting on Dec. 2, the Pioneers were victorious on both the boys and girls lanes against the Tigers.

Galion’s boys squad lost their matchup by a final tally of 2,252-2,106.

Alder bowled a 979 first game, an 898 second game and had Baker games scores of 192 and 183 to rack up their pin count. Galion started the contest with a 930 game one and an 840 game two. In the Baker games, the Tigers put together a 191 and a 145 to reach their total.

High game on the night for the Tigers was provided again by Austin Rinehart, rolling a 238 in his first game. Rinehart would also have the high series for Galion with a 452. Zach Otto was the high game and series for the Pioneers with 246 and 444, respectively.

Other series scores for the Tigers were: Aaron Stewart, 371; Dylan Ruth, 359; Jacob Lear, 299; and David Riddle, 289.

The Tigers are now 5-9 on the season and 3-6 in the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference Red Divsion. Alder moves up to 9-1 overall and 7-1 in the league.

The Lady Tigers bowling team fell to the Lady Pioneers by a final of 2,105-1,542.

High game of the contest went to Sara Misura with a 191. Misura also recorded the high series for Galion, finishing the match with a 338.

Other series scores for the girls squad were: Brooklym Potter, 275; Stevi Ness, 259; Macy Eicher, 242; and Lexi Hadamuscin, 172.

Galion is now 3-11 overall and 1-8 in league contests. Alder jumps to 10-1 and are undefeated in the conference at 8-0.

Galion’s Julie Clouse brings the ball across the center line against Ontario’s press Tuesday at Ontario. Photo by Don Tudor. http://galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_inquirer-011717j-GHS-at-Ontario-gbb_0080_b.jpgGalion’s Julie Clouse brings the ball across the center line against Ontario’s press Tuesday at Ontario. Photo by Don Tudor. Galion sophomore Gabby Kaple guards an Ontario player on the perimeter Tuesday night at Ontario. Photo by Don Tudor. http://galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_inquirer-011717j-GHS-at-Ontario-gbb_0061.jpgGalion sophomore Gabby Kaple guards an Ontario player on the perimeter Tuesday night at Ontario. Photo by Don Tudor. http://galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Galion-2-1.jpg http://galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_galion-3-1.jpg