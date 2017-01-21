Galion area sports roundup

NORTH ROBINSON — Looking to avenge their early season loss at Carey, the Colonel Crawford Eagles boys basketball team played host to the conference foe Blue Devils on Friday night.

Mac Morrison Gymnasium was packed as the second place Carey team and the third place Crawford team met at half court for the opening tip. When all was said and done, the two teams found themselves tied for second behind Upper Sandusky in the Northern-10 Athletic Conference. The Eagles defended their home floor with a 17-point victory, 66-47.

Colonel Crawford now sits at 9-4 overall on the season and 7-2 in conference play. Carey drops to 7-5 with the loss and 7-2 in the N-10.

The opening quarter showed that the game was going to be one of opposing tempo choice. The Blue Devils won the tip and made it clear that they favored a more fast paced style of play. Crawford proved throughout the game that they could play the uptempo style but spent most of the 32 minutes dictating the pace. At the end of one, the Eagles had themselves an early 15-10 lead. Carey would see much more success with their style of choice in the second period, scoring 18 on the Eagles. Crawford however would adapt well and score 17 points of their own to give them a four point cushion at halftime, 32-28. The third quarter played out much like the first quarter but with Carey adding 14 points to the Eagles’ 11. Headed into the final period, Colonel Crawford held on to a 43-42 lead. The defense for the Eagles would tighten and they began to find the cracks in the Devils’ defense on the other end of the court. Crawford would use a huge fourth quarter to walk away with the victory, outscoring Carey 23-7.

The standout player of the game wore the home white on Friday night. Harley Shaum erupted for 34 of the Eagles’ 66 points on the night and did so on 15/22 shooting, including 1/2 from three-point range. Shaum also went 3/4 from the charity stripe, grabbed five rebounds and blocked two shots. Heath Starkey finished the game with 10 points and seven rebounds for Crawford.

Cody Luzader was the only Carey player in double figures on the night, finishing with 14 points.

By Chad Clinger [email protected]