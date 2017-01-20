Crawford swimmers win big vs. Wynford, Willard

NORTH ROBINSON — The Colonel Crawford Eagles swim teams welcomed the Willard Crimson Flashes, the Wynford Royals, and the Ridgedale Rockets (girls only) to their home pool on Thursday. Crawford won all but one event total during the meet.

The Eagles’ girls squad finished with 137 points to beat out Willard (62), Ridgedale (8) and Wynford (3).

Getting the afternoon started for Crawford was the 200-yard medley relay team of Pierce Krassow, Drew Krassow, Jillianne Gregg and Chloe Carman. The Eagles took first with a winning time of 2:04.43. In the 200-yard freestyle relay, the team of P.Krassow, Carman, Hailey Ratliff and Gregg won, finishing in 1:51.18. The final event, the 400-yard freestyle relay also was an easy win for Crawford. This time, it was the team of Ratliff, Karlie Kurtzman, Carman and Kennedy Speck taking first with a time of 4:35.37.

Gregg and P.Krassow would also pick up two individual wins for the Eagles. Gregg won the 50-yard freestyle (25.97) and the 100-yard backstroke (1:13.62) events. P.Krassow took victories in the 200-yard freestyle (2:12.30) and 100-yard freestyle (59.46). Speck took first in the 200-yard individual medley race, winning in a time of 2:35.28. Kurtzman won the 500-yard freestyle event with a time of 6:16.88. D.Krassow earned a first-place finish in the 100-yard breaststroke, finishing in 1:16.30. Rounding out the sweep for the Colonel Crawford squad was Raye Hershey. Hershey took first place in the 100-yard butterfly, winning in a time of 1:14.67.

The boys from Crawford finished the meet with a final tally of 130 points to down Willard (53) and Wynford (3). The only event that the Eagles did not win was the 100-yard backstroke. Alex Hershey would take second place in the event with a time of 1:08.42, just .19 seconds behind the winner but did win the 50-yard freestyle (25.48).

Hershey was part of the 200-yard medley relay team that started the boys’ afternoon with a win. Joining Hershey were Nic Motter, Keton Pfeifer and Jake Johnson. The team won, finishing in a time of 1:54.15. Same swimmers, different order, the Eagles squad also won the 200-yard freestyle relay (1:39.62). The final relay team of Ken Fernandez, Nick Barnes, Austin Stevens and Zach Moritz took the victory in the 400-yard freestyle relay in a time of 4:12.56.

Fernandez, Motter and Johnson would pick up two wins each to finish off the meet. Fernandez took first in the 200-freestyle race (2:05.78) and the 100-yard freestyle (56.44). Motter won the 200-yard individual medley (2:16.69) and the 500-yard freestyle (5:18.50). Johnson picked up his wins in the 100-yard butterfly (58.02) and the 100-yard breaststroke (1:06.08) events.

This meet was the final tune-up for the Colonel Crawford swim teams before they host the North Central Ohio Swim League meet on Saturday Jan. 28.

By Chad Clinger [email protected]

