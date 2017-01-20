Knights take down Indians in MOAC matchup

MOUNT GILEAD — The Northmor Golden Knights took a short road trip to Mount Gilead on Thursday night to meet up with the Indians in a Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference Blue Division showdown. Northmor won 71-59.

With the win, the Golden Knights improve to 10-3 overall on the season and are now 6-1 in the MOAC Blue. Mount Gilead drops to 7-5 overall and 4-3 in league contests.

Northmor stormed out of the gates, scoring 22 points in the first quarter while holding Mount Gilead to single digits at nine. With the sizable lead, the Knights continued to stay hot, adding 16 more points in the second to take a 38-22 lead into intermission. The short break seemed to revitalize the Indians a bit as they came out in the second half to outscore the Knights 14-9 in the third. A high scoring final period saw Northmor bouncing back after a dismal third to score 24 in the fourth en route to their 12-point victory.

Alijah Keen, in his return to Mount Gilead to play his old teammates, was Northmor’s leading scorer with 16 points. Keen also grabbed six rebounds, had two assists, two steals and a block. Brock Pletcher also gave the Knights 16 points for the game and had three rebounds, three assists and two steals. Lane Bachelder added 11 points and Tyler Kegley recorded 10 points, nine rebounds and five blocks to round out the double-digit scorers for Northmor.

Zach Parrott chipped in nine points for the contest and Nate Hall had two points. Meechie Johnson had an uncharacteristically low-scoring night with just seven points but aided in the win by dishing out eight assists and tallying three steals.

Northmor turned the ball over 20 times against the Indians’ defense but were stout on other aspects to secure the win. As a team, the Knights shot 64% over the duration of the game, grabbed 34 total rebounds, dished out 17 assists, had seven steals and racked up seven blocked shots.

Mount Gilead had three players in double figures for the night. Austin Vanderkooi lead the way with 16 points while Zach Hosack and Tyler Bland both dropped in 12 points apiece.

Up next for the Golden Knights will be league foe, the Cardington Pirates, at home, on Saturday Jan. 21.

By Chad Clinger [email protected]

Find Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048

