Free throw competition is Jan. 25

GALION — Boys and girls ages 9 to 14 are invited to participate in the local level competition of the 2017 Knights of Columbus Free Throw Championship. The event is Wednesday, Jan. 25, at 7 p.m.at the St. Joseph Activity Center, 115 North Liberty St.

Registration begins at 6:45 PM.

The Knights of Columbus Free Throw Championship is sponsored annually, with winners progressing through local, district, and state competitions. International champions are announced by the K of C international headquarters based on scores from the state-level competitions. All boys and girls 9 to 14 years old are eligible to participate and will compete in their respective age divisions. Last year more than 120,000 sharpshooters participated in over 3,600 local competitions.

All contestants on the local level are recognized for their participation in the event. Participants are required to furnish proof of age and written parental consent. Entry forms will be available at the contest. For additional information contact Phil Shirley at 419-468-5505.

The Knights of Columbus is an international Catholic family fraternal service organization with nearly 1.8 million members in over 14,500 local councils. Last year, Knights donated over 70 million volunteer hours and $162 million to charitable and benevolent causes, sponsoring projects to benefit their church, councils, communities, culture of life, families, and youth.

Knights of Columbus contest at St. Joseph Activity Center