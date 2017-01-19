Galion bowlers loses to Jonathan Alder

PLAIN CITY — Galion’s bowling squads made the long trip oo Plain City Lanes on Wednesday to bowl against the Jonathan Alder Pioneers. Similar to the previous meeting on Dec. 2, the Pioneers were victorious on both the boys and girls lanes against the Tigers.

Galion’s boys squad lost their matchup by a final tally of 2,252-2,106.

Alder bowled a 979 first game, an 898 second game and had Baker games scores of 192 and 183 to rack up their pin count. Galion started the contest with a 930 game one and an 840 game two. In the Baker games, the Tigers put together a 191 and a 145 to reach their total.

High game on the night for the Tigers was provided again by Austin Rinehart, rolling a 238 in his first game. Rinehart would also have the high series for Galion with a 452. Zach Otto was the high game and series for the Pioneers with 246 and 444, respectively.

Other series scores for the Tigers were: Aaron Stewart, 371; Dylan Ruth, 359; Jacob Lear, 299; and David Riddle, 289.

The Tigers are now 5-9 on the season and 3-6 in the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference Red Divsion. Alder moves up to 9-1 overall and 7-1 in the league.

The Lady Tigers bowling team fell to the Lady Pioneers by a final of 2,105-1,542.

High game of the contest went to Sara Misura with a 191. Misura also recorded the high series for Galion, finishing the match with a 338.

Galion is now 3-11 overall and 1-8 in league contests. Alder jumps to 10-1 and are undefeated in the conference at 8-0.

Both squads will be busy over the next calender week, starting a three-match homestand. On Friday Jan. 20, the Tigers host Gilead Christian at Victory Lanes. The North Union Wildcats will face off against Galion on Tuesday Jan. 24 in league play. Crestline will come to Galion on Thursday Jan. 26 to bowl against the Tigers in a non-league contest.

By Chad Clinger [email protected]

Find Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048

