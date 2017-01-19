Halfway home: How are area basketball teams doing?

GALION — For most teams, it is past the halfway park of the 20116-17 high school basketball season.

With teams having played between 11 and 15 games, here is breakdown of how teams at Galion, Northmor, Colonel Crawford and Crestline high schools are doing.

The breakdown includes oveall record, conference record, points scored, points allowed and if an area player is among the league leaders in a category, they also are listed.

GALION TIGERS

BOYS BASKETBALL

Record: 2-10 overall, 1-4 in the MOAC Red (7th place)

Points scored: 568; 47.3 points per game

Points allowed: 792; 66.0 points per game

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Record: 3-12 overall, 0-7 in the MOAC Red (7th place)

Points scored: 496; 33.1 points per game

Points allowed: 850; 56.7 points per game

NORTHMOR GOLDEN KNIGHTS

BOYS BASKETBALL

Record: 9-3 overall, 5-1 in the MOAC Blue (1st place)

Points scored: 680; 56.7 points per game

Points allowed: 587; 48.9 points per game

Tyler Kegley: averaging 9.1 rebounds and 2.6 blocks per game

Demetrius ‘Meechie’ Johnson: averaging 3.4 assists and 2.8 steals per game

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Record: 6-8 overall, 5-3 in the MOAC Blue (4th place)

Points scored: 623; 44.5 points per game

Points allowed: 666; 47.6 points per game

Maddi Swihart: averaging 13.8 points per game (statistic through 10 games)

COLONEL CRAWFORD EAGLES

BOYS BASKETBALL

Record: 8-4 overall, 6-2 in the N-10 (3rd place)

Points scored: 693; 57.8 points per game

Points allowed: 582; 48.5 points per game

Cameron McCreary: averaging 12.3 points and 6.8 assists per game

Heath Starkey: averaging 10.1 rebounds per game; 58.6 field-goal percentage

Hayden Bute: 64.3percent FG shooting

Harley Shaum: 64.2percent FG shooting

Gavin Feichtner: 48percent 3pt FG shooting

Brody Martin: 42.9percent 3pt FG shooting

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Record: 7-7 overall, 5-5 in the N-10 (tied for 4th place)

Points scored: 586; 41.9 points per game

Points allowed: 581; 41.5 points per game

Alexus Burkhart: cracked 1,000 Points scored her career; averaging 14.6 points per game; 35percent 3pt FG shooting

Ashley Gwirtz: averaging 13.8 points per game

CRESTLINE BULLDOGS

BOYS BASKETBALL

Record: 3-8 overall, 1-5 in the MBC

Points scored: 508; 46.2 points per game

Points allowed: 593; 53.9 points per game

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Record: 1-13 overall, 1-8 in the MBC

Points scored: 344; 24.6 points per game

Points allowed: 724; 51.7 points per game

Colonel Crawford freshman Cameron McCreary scrambles after a loose ball Tuesday night against Northmor at Mac Morrison Gymnasium. Photo by Don Tudor. http://galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_inquirer-010317j-Northmor-at-CCHS-bbb_0070-1.jpgColonel Crawford freshman Cameron McCreary scrambles after a loose ball Tuesday night against Northmor at Mac Morrison Gymnasium. Photo by Don Tudor.

By Chad Clinger [email protected]