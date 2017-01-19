Halfway home: How are area basketball teams doing?

GALION — For most teams, it is past the halfway park of the 20116-17 high school basketball season.
With teams having played between 11 and 15 games, here is breakdown of how teams at Galion, Northmor, Colonel Crawford and Crestline high schools are doing.
The breakdown includes oveall record, conference record, points scored, points allowed and if an area player is among the league leaders in a category, they also are listed.
GALION TIGERS
BOYS BASKETBALL
Record: 2-10 overall, 1-4 in the MOAC Red (7th place)
Points scored: 568; 47.3 points per game
Points allowed: 792; 66.0 points per game
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Record: 3-12 overall, 0-7 in the MOAC Red (7th place)
Points scored: 496; 33.1 points per game
Points allowed: 850; 56.7 points per game
NORTHMOR GOLDEN KNIGHTS
BOYS BASKETBALL
Record: 9-3 overall, 5-1 in the MOAC Blue (1st place)
Points scored: 680; 56.7 points per game
Points allowed: 587; 48.9 points per game
Tyler Kegley: averaging 9.1 rebounds and 2.6 blocks per game
Demetrius ‘Meechie’ Johnson: averaging 3.4 assists and 2.8 steals per game
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Record: 6-8 overall, 5-3 in the MOAC Blue (4th place)
Points scored: 623; 44.5 points per game
Points allowed: 666; 47.6 points per game
Maddi Swihart: averaging 13.8 points per game (statistic through 10 games)
COLONEL CRAWFORD EAGLES
BOYS BASKETBALL
Record: 8-4 overall, 6-2 in the N-10 (3rd place)
Points scored: 693; 57.8 points per game
Points allowed: 582; 48.5 points per game
Cameron McCreary: averaging 12.3 points and 6.8 assists per game
Heath Starkey: averaging 10.1 rebounds per game; 58.6 field-goal percentage
Hayden Bute: 64.3percent FG shooting
Harley Shaum: 64.2percent FG shooting
Gavin Feichtner: 48percent 3pt FG shooting
Brody Martin: 42.9percent 3pt FG shooting
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Record: 7-7 overall, 5-5 in the N-10 (tied for 4th place)
Points scored: 586; 41.9 points per game
Points allowed: 581; 41.5 points per game
Alexus Burkhart: cracked 1,000 Points scored her career; averaging 14.6 points per game; 35percent 3pt FG shooting
Ashley Gwirtz: averaging 13.8 points per game
CRESTLINE BULLDOGS
BOYS BASKETBALL
Record: 3-8 overall, 1-5 in the MBC
Points scored: 508; 46.2 points per game
Points allowed: 593; 53.9 points per game
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Record: 1-13 overall, 1-8 in the MBC
Points scored: 344; 24.6 points per game
Points allowed: 724; 51.7 points per game