Lady Eagles win low-scoring matchup with Mohawk

NORTH ROBINSON — Colonel Crawford’s Lady Eagles played host to Northern-10 Athletic Conference foe, the Mohawk Lady Warriors. In the second of their last three games, the Lady Eagles found themselves battling it out in a low-scoring affair. Unlike their 29-19 loss to the Lady Rams of Upper Sandusky, Crawford was on the winning side of things in this contest, 29-26.

The victory brings Colonel Crawford to an even .500 overall and in league play. The Lady Eagles are 7-7 on the season and 5-5 in the N-10. Mohawk now stands at 6-8 overall and 3-7 in conference contests.

Neither team scored more than nine points in a quarter throughout the evening. Crawford trailed after a quarter of play, 7-5. The Eagles came out and scored nine in the second period to Mohawk’s four to head into intermission with a slim 14-11 lead. Both teams managed just seven points in the third and the Lady Warriors would force overtime by outscoring Crawford in the fourth, 7-4. Headed into the extra frame all knotted up at 25 apiece, the Lady Eagles would add four points and the Warriors hit a single free-throw to solidify the victory.

Ashley Gwirtz would record a vast majority of the Crawford points on the evening with 17. Abbie Bradshaw and Alexus Burkhart would contribute five points each in the win and Taylor Webster hit two free-throws in the game.

Burkhart was held way below her season average in points. Burkhart is one of the top scorers in the N-10, averaging 15.4 points per game.

Buth Dundore and Chelsey Trusty had 10 points apiece in the Warriors’ loss. Three other players contributed two points each.

Trusty was also held below her season average. Trusty is also on the top scorers list in the conference, averaging 14.3 points per game.

Colonel Crawford will be on the road on Saturday Jan. 21 at 1 pm when they make the short trip to Wynford High School to meet up with the Lady Royals. Wynford is currently 4-11 this season and 3-7 within the conference. The Lady Eagles will be back in their home gym on Tuesday Jan. 24 when they play host to another conference rival, the Seneca East Lady Tigers.

By Chad Clinger [email protected]

Find Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048

