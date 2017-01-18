Lady Bulldogs fall to Lady Comets

CRESTLINE — Conference rivals, the Kidron Central Christian Lady Comets, were in town on Tuesday night to meet up with the Lady Bulldogs. For the second time this year, the Comets defeated the Bulldogs, this time by a final score of 58-27.

Crestline is now 1-13 on the season and 1-8 in Mid-Buckeye Conference matchups.

Central Christian used a big first quarter of 15 points to set the pace of the game against Crestline. The Bulldogs amassed just four points in the first and seven points in the second to head into the half down by a score of 32-11. With the 21-point lead already in tact, the Lady Comets added 15 additional points in the third to the Bulldogs’ eight and headed to the final quarter of play up big, 47-19.

Leading the scoring on the night for Crestline was Lauryn Tadda and Dennesa Baker, scoring eight points apiece. Both Tadda and Baker grabbed three rebounds each as well. Sarah Toy hit a couple of three pointers on the night for six points. Lydia Tadda had a game of threes; three points and three rebounds. Brianna Briggs finished up the Lady Bulldogs’ scoring with two points while adding seven rebounds.

As a team, Crestline cut down their turnover numbers. The Bulldogs committed 11 turnovers in the first and seven in the second half for a game total of 18. Crestline crashed the boards to the tune of 24 rebounds.

Elizabeth Breckbill was the Lady Comets’ top scorer with 16 points on the night. Breckbill scored 19 points earlier this season against Crestline.

The win for Central Christian could’ve been more lopsided as they shot just 7/20 from the free-throw line. The Lady Comets also recorded their 58 points while hitting just three-three pointers.

Crestline will have a week to prepare for their next matchup, on the road, against Tiffin Calvert on Tuesday Jan. 24.

http://galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/Crestline-Bulldog-6.png

By Chad Clinger [email protected]

Find Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048

Find Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy

Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048