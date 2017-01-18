Area roundup: Lady Eagles lose to Carey

NORTH ROBINSON — Carey knocked off Colonel Crawford on Friday in Northern-10 girls basketball action at Mac Morrison Gymnasium, 54-41.

The Eagles are 6-7 overall and 4-5 in the N-10. The Blue Devils are 9-3 overall and 7-2.

The game got off to a bit of a shaky start for the Lady Eagles, who had a hard time dealing with Carey’s size and ball movement.

After the first quarter of play, Carey lead Crawford, 18-6. The Lady Eagles would buckle down a bit after the rough opening period and actually outscore the Blue Devils in the second, 15-14 but trailed at intermission, 32-21. Halftime proved to slow the momentum swing as the Eagles came out in the third period to score just seven points to Carey’s 13. The Lady Blue Devils headed into the final quarter with their largest lead of the night, 45-28. Crawford would outscore Carey again but too little, too late as the Blue Devils took the 13-point victory.

Alexis Burkhart dropped 17 points on Carey and grabbed four rebounds, dished out four assists and recorded two steals. Ashley Gwirtz was the only Crawford player to attempt a free-throw on the night (5/7) and would finish the contest with 13 points to go with three rebounds, a steal and a block. The Lady Eagles also got five points from Taylor Webster. Lydia Strouse, Abbie Bradshaw and Abbie Teglovic all chipped in two points apiece to finish up the Colonel Crawford scoring.

Leading the way for Carey was Sydney Kin, with 23 points and 11 rebounds.

Crawford boys fall to No. 1 Upper Sandusky

NORTH ROBINSON — Colonel Crawford’s boys basketball team faced a tough challenge at Mac Morrison Gymnasium on Saturday night. Northern-10 Athletic Conference rival, and current No. 1 team in all of Ohio (Division II), the Upper Sandusky Rams were in town to battle it out with the Eagles.

Upper Sandusky won 82-54.

The Eagles drop to 8-4 overall on the season and 6-2 in N-10 play while the Rams are 13-0 overall and 8-0 in conference play.

Colonel Crawford put up quite the fight. As a team, the Eagles shot well from the interior at 18/28 or 64%. The perimeter shooting was down a bit at 3/11 (27%) and Crawford was 9/10 from the free-throw stripe. Upper Sandusky, however, went 21/32 (66%) from inside and 13/22 (59%) from three-point range. The Rams attempted just two free-throws on the night, converting one. Colonel Crawford would out-rebound Upper, 21-20. One of the game changers in the matchup may have been the turnover figures. The Eagles, uncharacteristically, committed 14 turnovers on the night to the Rams’ five. Crawford also recorded 16 assists, three blocks and two steals as a team.

Another possible game changer was that the Upper defense held freshman Cameron McCreary scoreless. McCreary, who averages more than 13 points per game, did have 11 assists, two steals and a rebound throughout the contest. The Eagles looked to other contributors on offense against the tenacious Rams’ defense. Harley Shaum stepped up with 14 points on the night to go with five rebounds and a block. Heath Starkey put up the exact same stat line as Shaum against Upper. Jordan Fenner finished the matchup with 10 points and three assists. Gavin Feichtner pitched in seven points and four rebounds. Brody Martin had a low-scoring night as well with just five points and two assists. Hayden Bute and Reis Walker added two points apiece.

Crawford swimmers dominate Eagles Sprint Meet

NORTH ROBINSON — Twenty-four teams took part in the Eagles Sprint Meet swim event Saturday. The Eagles won both the girls and boys team titles. There were 13 meet records set out of the 26 events on the day, four by the Eagles.

Crawford’s girls team tallied 399 total points. Marion Pleasant was second with 249, followed by Shelby (202), River Valley (129), Elgin (97), Loudonville (87), Ada (77), Mansfield Christian (41), Bucyrus (30), Ridgedale (25), Crestview (22) and Crestline (21).

Pierce Krassow, Drew Krassow, Jillianne Gregg and Chloe Carman started the day off for Crawford with a win in the 200-yard medley relay, finishing in a time of 2:03.94. In the 200-yard freestyle relay later in the day, Carman, P.Krassow, Hailey Ratliff and Gregg would finish with a time of 1:49.42 to take first place. The team of Kennedy Speck, Karlie Kurtzman, Drew.Krassow and Ratliff would give the Eagles a clean sweep in all the relay events, winning the 400-yard freestyle relay with a time of 4:21.69.

Drew Krassow and Jillianne Gregg snagged two wins apiece on Saturday. Krassow won both the 50-yard (34.27) and 100-yard breaststroke (1:17.58) events. Gregg swam to first in the 25-yard freestyle (12.06) and achieved a new meet record in the 50-yard freestyle in a time of 25.85. Raye Hershey would snag the only other win for the squad in the 100-yard butterfly event. Hershey won the race in a time of 1:13.03. Hershey also took third in the 50-yard butterfly (30.82).

The Crawford boys totaled swim scored 415 points, followed by Pleasant with 224 and Shelby (177), Ada (173), River Valley (92), Mansfield Christian (35), Elgin (32), Crestview (21), Bucyrus (15), Loudonville (14), Wynford (12) and Crestline (7).

Nic Motter, Alex Hershey, Ken Fernandez and Jake Johnson won the 200-yard freestyle relay in 1:40.01. Motter, Keton Pfeifer, Fernandez and Johnson would also win the 400-yard freestyle relay, finishing with a time of 3:41.76 and earning a new meet record.

Jake also won the 25-yard freestyle (10.96) and established a new meet record in the 50-yard freestyle, 23.46. Motter had the other win for the Eagles on the day, also in record time. He won the 100-yard butterfly in 1:01.87.

Northmor boys lose to Highland

GALION After winning their first five Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference games this season, Northmor suffered its first league loss Friday night when visiting Highland pulled away over the middle two quarters to take a 79-58 win over the Knights.

Early in the second quarter, the Scots trailed 23-19, but would outscore Northmor 16-4 the rest of the way in that period and then took the third by a 16-7 margin to open up a 17-point lead.

Northmor coach Zach Ruth said his team didn’t give their best effort.

“Our guys didn’t come to play tonight,” he said. “I think I have guys in cruise control. Our practices haven’t been as intense. They have to see the failure to learn. At the end of the day, we’re still first in the league or tied with Centerburg, but you have to take care of business at home. Highland kind of invaded our court and took it from us.”

Northmor’s problems continued in the third quarter. While Kegley tallied six points in the period, the rest of the team only mustered one.

“They tried to settle for jump shots,” Rush said. “We had guys shooting after one pass. Two times, I called time out and told them not to do something and they went out and did that thing. All those things turn it into an ugly night.”

Northmor was able to score effectively in the fourth quarter, but would not be able to make up any ground as Highland lit up the scoreboard for 28 points over the final eight minutes, including going 11-for-17 from the foul line, to improve to 7-5, 4-2 in league play. The Knights fall to 9-3, 5-1.

Northmor got 17 points from Brock Pletcher. Tyler Kegley and Alijah Keen added 15.

Cardington ladies outlast Northmor

GALION — It took two comebacks, but Cardington was able to outlast Northmor on Saturday in Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference basketball, 57-54.

The Knights led 44-34 in the fourth quarter, but the Pirates battled back to send the game to an extra session tied at 48. In overtime, Northmor opened up a 54-50 advantage, but couldn’t score in the final 2:16, as Cardington battled back to win by three.

“We can’t play any harder,” he said Northmor coach Daryl Uhde. “We had three girls foul out and still had the lead with a minute to go against Cardington. Who would have bet on that? It’s hard to get too upset because they played hard, but we threw bad passes and would have won if we made free throws. It’s a sad way to end a great game.”

Both Maddie Swihart and Karalee Patterson finished with 14 for Northmor, while Becca Duckworth, whom Uhde praised for her effort off the bench, tallied nine.

Northmor wrestlers third at Marion Invitational

MARION — Northmor was fourth of 31 teams at last week’s Marion Invitational.

Jake Neer would wrestle his way to a 6-1 record at the invite and earned fifth place in the 120-pound weight class. At 132 pounds, Austin Kitts finished at 6-2 and earned a seventh place finish.

The Becker boys would continue to wrestle well this season. Conan, who wrestles in the 138-pound weight class, finished the weekend with a 7-1 record, good for third place. Conan would also wrestle his way to a third place finish with a 7-1 record in the 145-pound weight class.

Matthew Ross would grab a sixth place finish in the 152-pound weight group with a 6-2 record. Nathan Price was a fourth place finisher for the Knights in the 195-pound weight class with a 6-2 record.

Northmor will host a bracket-quad meet on Saturday Jan. 21. Participating alongside the Knights will be the squads from Buckeye Valley, Madison and Bishop Hartley.

Crestline boys lose to Danville

CRESTLINE — With their second game in two days, the Crestline Bulldogs boys basketball team welcomed the Danville Blue Devils on Saturday, dropping a 44-28 decision in Mid-Buckeye Conference action.

Crestline is 3-8 on the season and at 1-5 in MBC play.

The Bulldogs scored just two points in the first and second quarters respectively to head to the locker room at halftime with just four points. Danville didn’t put up much more, scoring seven in the first and three in the second to sit at intermission with a 10-4 lead. Th.e scoring pace for both teams picked up a bit after the break and both teams tallied 13 points apiece in the third quarter. Down by a score of 23-17, Crestline added 11 in the final quarter of play. Danville tacked on 21 points in the fourth en route to their second victory over the Bulldogs this season.

Ty Clark had 11 points to lead the ‘Dogs and also grabbed eight rebounds. Kaden Ronk chipped in six points, three steals and a block. Tyler Sipes had the most complete stat line with four points, three rebounds, two assists and two steals. Noah Snyder contributed three points and the duo of Davon Triplett and Zach Gregory scored two points each.

Skyler Durbin had 21 points for Danville in the win. Most of Durbin’s points were earned at the free-throw line where he shot 13/14 on the night.

Bulldogs squeak by Lakota

KANSAS — Crestline’ beat Lakota Friday, 59-58, to improve to 3-7 overall.

The Raiders found themselves trailing to Crestline after one quarter of play, 12-9. In the second quarter, both teams netted 10 points which would give the ‘Dogs a 22-19 advantage heading into halftime. The third quarter was much the same story as both teams came out fighting and scoring 15 points apiece to make the score 37-34 in favor of Crestline. The Bulldogs have had a problem closing out close games this season. Lakota did its best to try and fight back for the win, scoring 19 points in the final quarter of regulation while Crestline mustered 16 points to send the game into overtime, all squared up at 53 points apiece. The Bulldogs changed their ways and were able to hang on for the win, outscoring Lakota in the extra frame, 6-5. In total, the game had six lead changes and four ties.

Ty Clark was once again the top scorer for the Bulldogs. Clark filled out an impressive stat sheet with 24 points, six rebounds, three blocks and three steals on the night to lead Crestline to the victory. Kevin Winkler chipped in nine points, seven rebounds and two steals. Zach Gregory also finished with nine points and added four rebounds, an assist and a steal to contribute in the win.

Lakota had three players in double figures on the night. Josh Kagy dropped 18 points, Andrew Kagy scored 17 and Levi Myers had 12 points in the loss.

