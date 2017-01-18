Galion roundup: Turnovers costly in Tigers’ loss

GALION — Ontario was too much for Galion on Saturday night. The Warriors’ size and quickness hampered the Tigers, leading to a 78-34 Ontario non-conference victory

Galion falls to 2-10. Ontario improves to 8-4.

The Warriors won the tip, but Zhamir Anderson swiped a quick steal and drove it to the basket for a quick two points. Anderson’s bucket would be the last lead for the Galion Tigers. With a full-court press on, Galion would crack under pressure and have issues with turnovers throughout the game. Ontario led after the first quarter, 23-15. The second quarter had a similar script and the Warriors took a 36-20 lead into halftime.

In the first half, Galion committed 14 turnovers.

The Warriors kept their foot to the pedal as the second half began, creating havoc for the Tigers while on offense. Ontario padded their lead with an additional 23 points in the third period to Galion’s eight points. Entering the fourth quarter down 59-28, Galion had an uphill battle ahead of them. Reserves from the Warriors bench continued to play strong defense and convert off of the Tigers’ miscues.

The Tigers finished with 27 turnovers.

Galion’s scoring was led by Chase Cooke with 10 points to go along with nine rebounds and a steal. Anderson started the game out well but would finish with just eight points on the night with two rebounds and two steals. Colton Powell and Bobby Gilbert had five points apiece for the Tigers. Isaiah Alsip had an off night with just one bucket for two points. Big guys Colten Skaggs and Nic Sorrenson added two points each to round out the Galion scoring for the game.

Ontario had four players finish in double figures on the night. Quan Jackson lead the way with 17 points, 13 of those coming in the first half. Logan Jones added 14 points, Owen Zeiter chipped in 12 points and Chance Mott finished with 10 points in the win.

Galion bowlers split with Mount Gilead

GALION — Galion and Mount Gilead split their bowling match Friday at Victory Lanes.

Galion’s girls squad won 1,457-1,072.

High game and series on the day went to Sara Misura for the Tigers. Misura earned high game honors by bowling a 189 in her first game on the day. In game two, Misura rolled a 181 to secure the high series for Galion with a 370.

Other Tigers’ scores for the girls were: Stevi Ness, 247; Brooklyn Potter, 229; Macy Eicher, 202; Lexi Hadamuscin, 178.

As a team, the Tigers rolled a first game score of 616 and a second game score of 610. Before the Baker Games began, Galion held a 1,226-841 advantage over Mount Gilead. Baker scores for the Lady Tigers were 125 and 106, respectively.

High game and high series for the Indians belonged to Maddie Noble. Noble bowled a game one score of 129 and series of 241 pins.

The Tigers boys team lost 1,996-1,916.

High game of the night belonged to Dylan Ruth, bowling a game one score of 215. The high series for the Tigers was a tie between Austin Rinehart and Aaron Stewart, both bowling series of 385.

Other Galion scores were: Dylan Ruth, 370; David Riddle, 244; Jacob Lear, 229.

The team rolled a game one score of 837 and a second game score of 776. Down by a score of 1,639-1,613, the Tigers entered the Baker Game series. Galion rolled a 150 in game one and a 153 in game two for a total of 303. The Indians posted a 203 and a 154 to secure the victory.

High game for the Indians belonged to Zach Seller with a game two score of 218. The high series of the night was rolled by Jozef Jennings with a 360 series.

Lady Tigers lose to Marion Harding

RICHWOOD — After winning two games in a row, the Galion Lady Tigers fell to the Prexies from Harding last Thursday. On Saturday, another tough task was waiting for them. The North Union Lady Wildcats played host to the Tigers in Richwood and came away with a big win over Galion, 68-21.

The Lady Tigers fall to 3-11 on the season and remain winless in the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference Red Division at 0-7. North Union, one of the top 10 teams in the state in Division III are now 13-1 overall and 7-0 in the MOAC Red.

Leading scorer on the night for Galion was Dani Schieber with eight points. Kat Talbott contributed five points for the Tigers and Gabby Kaple chipped in four points and grabbed six rebounds. Natalie Rodriguez and Lauren Huggins added a bucket apiece and grabbed five and four rebounds, respectively.

As a team, the Lady Tigers shot just 6/30 from inside the arc, 3/9 from the perimeter and attempted no foul shots on the night. Rounding out the stat sheet for Galion was 28 total rebounds, two assists, two blocks and a single steal. The Tigers committed 17 turnovers in the first half and another 17 in the second half to tally 34 for the contest.

Galion junior Colten Powell tries to dribble through Ontario’s full-court press Saturday night at Galion High School. Photo by Don Tudor. http://galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_inquirer-011417j-Ontario-at-GHS-bbb_0013.jpgGalion junior Colten Powell tries to dribble through Ontario’s full-court press Saturday night at Galion High School. Photo by Don Tudor. Galion senior Bobby Gilbert puts up a shot against a tough Ontario defense Saturday night. Photo by Don Tudor. http://galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_inquirer-011417j-Ontario-at-GHS-bbb_0076_edited-2.jpgGalion senior Bobby Gilbert puts up a shot against a tough Ontario defense Saturday night. Photo by Don Tudor.

Bowling team splits; Lady Tigers fall to Harding