Lady Wildcats tame the Lady Tigers

RICHWOOD — After winning two games in a row, the Galion Lady Tigers fell to the Prexies from Harding last Thursday. On Saturday, another tough task was waiting for them. The North Union Lady Wildcats played host to the Tigers in Richwood and came away with a big win over Galion, 68-21.

The Lady Tigers fall to 3-11 on the season and remain winless in the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference Red Division at 0-7. North Union, one of the top 10 teams in the state in Division III are now 13-1 overall and 7-0 in the MOAC Red.

Leading scorer on the night for Galion was Dani Schieber with eight points. Kat Talbott contributed five points for the Tigers and Gabby Kaple chipped in four points and grabbed six rebounds. Natalie Rodriguez and Lauren Huggins added a bucket apiece and grabbed five and four rebounds, respectively.

As a team, the Lady Tigers shot just 6/30 from inside the arc, 3/9 from the perimeter and attempted no foul shots on the night. Rounding out the stat sheet for Galion was 28 total rebounds, two assists, two blocks and a single steal. The Tigers committed 17 turnovers in the first half and another 17 in the second half to tally 34 for the contest.

Galion will be back in action on Tuesday Jan. 17 at Ontario High School against the Lady Warriors in a non-league matchup. On Friday Jan. 20, they will play host to MOAC Red member Buckeye Valley.

By Chad Clinger [email protected]

