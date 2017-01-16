Colonel Crawford tops field at Eagles Sprint Meet

NORTH ROBINSON — The Colonel Crawford Eagles swim teams were busy on Saturday morning hosting the Eagles Sprint Meet. In total, there were 24 teams involved in the meet and the Eagles would go on to win both the girls and the boys segments on the day.

Overall, there were 13 new meet records set out of the 26 events on the day and the Eagles would take claim to four of them.

The girls squad for the Eagles won the meet with 399 total points and Marion Pleasant came in second with 249 points.

Other schools participating on Saturday and their scores were: Shelby (202), River Valley (129), Elgin (97), Loudonville (87), Ada (77), Mansfield Christian (41), Bucyrus (30), Ridgedale (25), Crestview (22) and Crestline (21).

Pierce Krassow, Drew Krassow, Jillianne Gregg and Chloe Carman started the day off for Crawford with a win in the 200-yard medley relay, finishing in a time of 2:03.94. In the 200-yard freestyle relay later in the day, Carman, P.Krassow, Hailey Ratliff and Gregg would finish with a time of 1:49.42 to take first place. The team of Kennedy Speck, Karlie Kurtzman, D.Krassow and Ratliff would give the Eagles a clean sweep in all the relay events, winning the 400-yard freestyle relay with a time of 4:21.69.

Two members of the above mentioned relay teams were also busy swimming their way to individual victories to aide in the Crawford win. Drew Krassow and Jillianne Gregg snagged two wins apiece on Saturday. Krassow won both the 50-yard (34.27) and 100-yard breaststroke (1:17.58) events. Gregg swam to first in the 25-yard freestyle (12.06) and achieved a new meet record in the 50-yard freestyle in a time of 25.85. Raye Hershey would snag the only other win for the squad in the 100-yard butterfly event. Hershey won the race in a time of 1:13.03. Hershey also took third in the 50-yard butterfly (30.82).

Pierce Krassow may not have won the 100-yard backstroke event but earned 2nd place, finishing with a time of 1:10.06. Kurtzman contributed a third place finish in the 50-yard backstroke (34.91). Ratliff swam the 100-yard freestyle race in a time of 1:03.11 which was good for a sixth-place finish. Lexie Hillman would round out the Eagles’ scoring by placing 11th in the 100-yard individual medley (1:21.21).

The boys swim team would tally 415 points on the day, ahead of second place Pleasant with 224.

Other schools participating and their scores were: Shelby (177), Ada (173), River Valley (92), Mansfield Christian (35), Elgin (32), Crestview (21), Bucyrus (15), Loudonville (14), Wynford (12) and Crestline (7).

Relays for the boys squad would get two wins and a third place finish on the day. The team of Alex Hershey, Keton Pfeifer, Austin Stevens and Zach Moritz took third in the 200-yard medley relay with a time of 2:02.44. Nic Motter, Hershey, Ken Fernandez and Jake Johnson won the 200-yard freestyle relay in 1:40.01. Motter, Pfeifer, Fernandez and Johnson would also win the 400-yard freestyle relay, finishing with a time of 3:41.76 and earning a new meet record.

Jake Johnson would be a two-time individual winner on the day. Johnson took first in the 25-yard freestyle (10.96) and established a new meet record in the 50-yard freestyle in a time of 23.46. Motter had the other win for the Eagles on the day also in record time. Motter won the 100-yard butterfly, finishing in a time of 1:01.87 and took second in the 100-yard individual medley (1:02.05).

Other members of the Eagles’ relay teams did well for themselves on Saturday as well. Hershey had two-second place finishes for the meet. In the 100-yard backstroke, he finished with a time of 1:08.31 and finished in 31.56 in the 50-yard backstroke event. Pfeifer had a pair of third place finishes in the breaststroke events. In the 50-yard event, he finished in 34.01 and in 1:16.96 in the 100-yard version of the race. Fernandez took third in the 100-yard freestyle (56.20) and Stevens took home sixth in the 50-yard butterfly (32.72).

The Eagles will host the Wynford Royals and the Willard Crimson Flashes on Thursday Jan. 19.

http://galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Colonel-Crawford-Eagle-9.jpg

By Chad Clinger [email protected]

Find Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048

Find Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy

Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048