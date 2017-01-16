Northmor wrestlers hit the mats at Marion Invite

MARION — Northmor’s wrestling program has been busy lately. This continued over last weekend when they participated in the Marion Invite.

The Golden Knights finished in fourth place out of 31 teams.

Jake Neer would wrestle his way to a 6-1 record at the invite and earned fifth place in the 120-pound weight class. At 132 pounds, Austin Kitts finished at 6-2 and earned a seventh place finish.

The Becker boys would continue to wrestle well this season. Conan, who wrestles in the 138-pound weight class, finished the weekend with a 7-1 record, good for third place. Conan would also wrestle his way to a third place finish with a 7-1 record in the 145-pound weight class.

Matthew Ross would grab a sixth place finish in the 152-pound weight group with a 6-2 record. Nathan Price was a fourth place finisher for the Knights in the 195-pound weight class with a 6-2 record.

Northmor will host a bracket-quad meet on Saturday Jan. 21. Participating alongside the Knights will be the squads from Buckeye Valley, Madison and Bishop Hartley.

By Chad Clinger [email protected]

