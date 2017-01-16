Crestline loses MBC matchup with Danville

CRESTLINE — With their second game in two days, the Crestline Bulldogs boys basketball team welcomed the Danville Blue Devils to town to compete in a Mid-Buckeye Conference matchup on Saturday night. In a low-scoring game, the Blue Devils would beat the Bulldogs, 44-28.

Crestline now sits at 3-8 on the season and at 1-5 in MBC play.

The Bulldogs scored just two points in the first and second quarters respectively to head to the locker room at halftime with just four points. Danville didn’t put up much more, scoring seven in the first and three in the second to sit at intermission with a 10-4 lead. Th.e scoring pace for both teams picked up a bit after the break and both teams tallied 13 points apiece in the third quarter. Down by a score of 23-17, Crestline added 11 in the final quarter of play. Danville tacked on 21 points in the fourth en route to their second victory over the Bulldogs this season.

Ty Clark had 11 points to lead the ‘Dogs and also grabbed eight rebounds. Kaden Ronk chipped in six points, three steals and a block. Tyler Sipes had the most complete stat line with four points, three rebounds, two assists and two steals. Noah Snyder contributed three points and the duo of Davon Triplett and Zach Gregory scored two points each.

Skyler Durbin had 21 points for Danville in the win. Most of Durbin’s points were earned at the free-throw line where he shot 13/14 on the night.

The next action for the Bulldogs will be Saturday Jan. 21 when they welcome the Lucas Cubs to their home gym for another MBC contest.

http://galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/Crestline-Bulldog-5.png

By Chad Clinger [email protected]

Find Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048

