Crestline earns win No. 3, in overtime

KANSAS — Crestline’s boys basketball team is not in Kansas anymore. The Bulldogs traveled to Lakota High School to meet up with the Raiders of the Sandusky Bay Conference for non-league action on Friday night. A hard fought battle that would take overtime to decide saw Crestline coming out on top by the narrow margin of 59-58.

With the victory, the Bulldogs bump their record up to 3-7 on the season and remain at 1-4 in the Mid-Buckeye Conference.

The Raiders found themselves trailing to Crestline after one quarter of play, 12-9. In the second quarter, both teams netted 10 points which would give the ‘Dogs a 22-19 advantage heading into halftime. The third quarter was much the same story as both teams came out fighting and scoring 15 points apiece to make the score 37-34 in favor of Crestline. The Bulldogs have had a problem closing out close games this season. Lakota did its best to try and fight back for the win, scoring 19 points in the final quarter of regulation while Crestline mustered 16 points to send the game into overtime, all squared up at 53 points apiece. The Bulldogs changed their ways and were able to hang on for the win, outscoring Lakota in the extra frame, 6-5. In total, the game had six lead changes and four ties.

Ty Clark was once again the top scorer for the Bulldogs. Clark filled out an impressive stat sheet with 24 points, six rebounds, three blocks and three steals on the night to lead Crestline to the victory. Kevin Winkler chipped in nine points, seven rebounds and two steals. Zach Gregory also finished with nine points and added four rebounds, an assist and a steal to contribute in the win.

Lakota had three players in double figures on the night. Josh Kagy dropped 18 points, Andrew Kagy scored 17 and Levi Myers had 12 points in the loss.

http://galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/Crestline-Bulldog-4.png

By Chad Clinger [email protected]