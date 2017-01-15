Galion bowling teams split with Indians

GALION — The bowling squads from Galion High School welcomed the Mount Gilead Indians’ bowlers to Victory Lanes on Friday. The Tigers and the Indians would split the contest on the day.

Galion’s girls squad would defeat Mount Gilead by a final score of 1,457-1,072.

High game and series on the day went to Sara Misura for the Tigers. Misura earned high game honors by bowling a 189 in her first game on the day. In game two, Misura rolled a 181 to secure the high series for Galion with a 370.

Other Tigers’ scores for the girls were: Stevi Ness, 247; Brooklyn Potter, 229; Macy Eicher, 202; Lexi Hadamuscin, 178.

As a team, the Tigers rolled a first game score of 616 and a second game score of 610. Before the Baker Games began, Galion held a 1,226-841 advantage over Mount Gilead. Baker scores for the Lady Tigers were 125 and 106, respectively.

High game and high series for the Indians belonged to Maddie Noble. Noble bowled a game one score of 129 and series of 241 pins.

The Tigers boys bowling team fell to the Indians, 1,996-1,916.

High game of the night belonged to Dylan Ruth, bowling a game one score of 215. The high series for the Tigers was a tie between Austin Rinehart and Aaron Stewart, both bowling series of 385.

Other Galion scores were: Dylan Ruth, 370; David Riddle, 244; Jacob Lear, 229.

The team rolled a game one score of 837 and a second game score of 776. Down by a score of 1,639-1,613, the Tigers entered the Baker Game series. Galion rolled a 150 in game one and a 153 in game two for a total of 303. The Indians posted a 203 and a 154 to secure the victory.

High game for the Indians belonged to Zach Seller with a game two score of 218. The high series of the night was rolled by Jozef Jennings with a 360 series.

Up next for the Galion squads will be a trip to Plain City Lanes to roll-off against the Jonathan Alder Pioneers on Wednesday Jan. 18.

By Chad Clinger [email protected]

Find Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048

