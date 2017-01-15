Warriors too much for Tigers in boys basketball action

GALION — Ontario proved to be too much for Galion on Saturday night. The Warriors’ and size quickness hampered the Tigers throiughoit the night, leading to a 78-34 Ontario non-conference victory

Galion falls to 2-10. Ontario improves to 8-4.

The Warriors won the tip but Zhamir Anderson swiped a quick steal and drove it to the basket for a quick two points. Anderson’s bucket would be the last lead for the Galion Tigers. With a full-court press on, Galion would crack under pressure and have issues with turnovers throughout the game. Ontario led after the first quarter, 23-15. The second quarter had a similar script and the Warriors took a 36-20 lead into halftime.

In the first half, Galion committed 14 turnovers.

The Warriors kept their foot to the pedal as the second half began, creating havoc for the Tigers while on offense. Ontario padded their lead with an additional 23 points in the third period to Galion’s eight points. Entering the fourth quarter down 59-28, Galion had an uphill battle ahead of them. Reserves from the Warriors bench continued to play strong defense and convert off of the Tigers’ miscues. Galion managed just six points in the fourth while Ontario added 19 en route to their lopsided victory.

The Tigers would turn the ball over 13 more times in the second half for a total of 27 for the contest.

Galion’s scoring was lead by Chase Cooke with 10 points to go along with nine rebounds and a steal. Anderson started the game out well but would finish with just eight points on the night with two rebounds and two steals. Colton Powell and Bobby Gilbert had five points apiece for the Tigers. Isaiah Alsip had an off night with just one bucket for two points. Big guys Colten Skaggs and Nic Sorrenson added two points each to round out the Galion scoring for the game.

Ontario had four players finish in double figures on the night. Quan Jackson lead the way with 17 points, 13 of those coming in the first half. Logan Jones added 14 points, Owen Zeiter chipped in 12 points and Chance Mott finished with 10 points in the win.

Galion will continue their season and league play on Thursday Jan. 19 on the road against the Marion Harding Presidents. On Saturday Jan. 21, the Tigers will play host to the North Union Wildcats.

Galion’s Bobby Gilbert goes in for the layup on Ontario’s Quan Jackson in Saturday night’s action in Galion. The Warriors took the win, 78-34. (Photo by Don Tudor) http://galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Bobby-Gilbert-1.jpgGalion’s Bobby Gilbert goes in for the layup on Ontario’s Quan Jackson in Saturday night’s action in Galion. The Warriors took the win, 78-34. (Photo by Don Tudor) The Tigers’ Colton Powell attempts to break the press created by the Warriors in Galion on Saturday. Powell had five points in the Tigers’ loss. (Photo by Don Tudor) http://galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Colton-Powell-1.jpgThe Tigers’ Colton Powell attempts to break the press created by the Warriors in Galion on Saturday. Powell had five points in the Tigers’ loss. (Photo by Don Tudor)

By Chad Clinger [email protected]