Galion Area Sports Roundup

MOUNT GILEAD — Northmor beat Mount Gilead on Thursday, 62-37 in Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference girls basketball action.

With the win, Northmor is now 6-6 overall, 5-2 in conference play. Mount Gilead drops to 3-11 and 0-7 in the league.

The first two quarters of play appeared to mirror each other in scoring. The Lady Knights used two-16 point quarters to score 32 in the first half while Mount Gilead put up two quarters of eight points apiece. Northmor came out in the second half with a 32-16 lead and would show no signs of slowing down, tacking on an additional 21 points to the Lady Indians nine points and took the 53-25 lead into the fourth. Mount Gilead would outscore Northmor in the final period, 12-9 but would still fall in the contest.

Karalee Patterson was back to her old ways of putting up big numbers and lead the Knights’ scoring attack with 18 points for the contest. Maddi Swihart would drop 16 points and Lydia Farley tacked on an additional 12 points in the win.

Madison Fitzpatrick led Mount Gilead with 18 points.

Girls Basketball: Ontario 56, Northmor 38

GALION — Ontario beat Northmor on Tuesday 56-38.

The Lady Knights took the early lead, 11-9 heading into the second quartery. Ontario found its groove however and outscored Northmor in the second to take a 25-20 lead into the half. The Lady Warriors would keep the momentum, coming out in the third and scoring 25 points to the Knights 11 to jump ahead big, 50-31. Northmor would not be able to overcome, scoring just seven points in the fourth en route to the loss.

Maddie Swihart lead the way for Northmor with 11 points. Lydia Farley dropped in 10. Brooke Bennett contributed eight points on the night and Becca Duckworth chipped in four. Rounding out the Lady Knights scoring was Hope Miracle and Christianna Boggs with two points apiece and Karalee Patterson with a single point from the free-throw line.

Ontario had three players in double-figures on the night. Amanda Neithing and Nashail Shelby had 14 points each and Emily Yeager added 10 points in the Lady Warriors victory.

Girls Basketball: Upper Sandusky 29, Colonel Crawford 19

NORTH ROBINSON — In a key Northern-10 Athletic Conference matchup, Upper Sandusky beat Colonel Crawford on Tuesday, 29-19.

Colonel Crawford drops to an even .500 record, both overall and in N-10 play at 6-6 and 4-4. Upper is now a perfect 13-0 on the season and 8-0 in the conference.

The first quarter finished with the Eagles on top of the Rams, 4-2. Neither team really hit their stride offensively in the second either as Crawford scored just three points to Upper’s six, making the halftime score 8-7 in favor of the Lady Rams. The third period was the only period that either team scored in double-digits. Upper scored 17 in the quarter to Crawford’s seven to take a 25-14 lead into the final quarter of play. That spark proved to be all that was needed for the Rams to pick up the win.

Only three of the Lady Eagles scored points on Tuesday night. Alexus Burkhart lead the way with 12 points, Ashley Gwirtz contributed four points and Taylor Webster finished with three points.

Abigail Fogle lead the Lady Rams scoring with 12 points, well below her conference-leading 21.2 points per game.

Girls Basketball: Loudonville 65, Crestline 14

CRESTLINE — Crestline lost to Loudonville on Thursday, 65-14, to drop Crestline to 1-2.

The Lady Redbirds jumped out to a huge lead early and headed to the second period leading 22-2. Crestline would tally eight points in the second, their highest scoring total out of any quarter and head into halftime down big, 36-10. The third quarter saw the same trend continuing as Loudonville put up 16 more points to Crestline’s two. Down 52-12 after three, the Lady ‘Dogs mustered just a single bucket in the final quarter on the way to the loss.

Denessa Baker scored six points to lead the way for the Bulldogs. Brianna Briggs added four while Kennedy Moore and Lauryn Tadda rounded out the scoring with two points apiece.

Nikki Weber blazed the trail for the Lady Redbirds, scoring 25 points.

Girls Basketball: Danville 63, Crestline 19

DANVILLE — Crestline’s girls basketball team was on the road Tuesday vs. Mid-Buckeye Conference foe Danville. The Lady Blue Devils won easily, 63-19.

Danville put up 13 points in the opening quarter to take an early 13-1 lead over Crestline. The Blue Devils continued their dominance in the second, outscoring the Bulldogs 21-8 to take the halftime lead of 34-9. Danville used a 29-point second half to breeze to the win as Crestline was able to muster just 10 more points before the clock hit zeroes.

The Lady Bulldogs are 1-11, 1-5 in the MBC.

Lauryn Tadda was the leading scorer for Crestline with nine points while Brianna Briggs added four points. Sarah Toy, Alandra Tesso and Lydia Tadda finished up the Bulldogs’ scoring with two points apiece.

