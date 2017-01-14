Galion Sports Roundup

MARION — Galion’s girls basketball started a three-game road trip Thursday in Marion. They dropped a 42-36 decision to Harding in a Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference Red Division showdown.

Galion drops to 3-10 on the season and is now 0-6 in MOAC Red play while Harding bumps up to 2-10 overall and 2-4 in conference matchups.

The Lady Tigers and the Prexies would be knotted up at five after the first quarter of play and Galion would actually take the lead into the half at 17-15. Harding would use a big 15-point third quarter to jump out on top as Galion scored just five points in the period. Heading into the fourth trailing 31-22, the Lady Tigers would have to put up a big spot on the scoreboard and buckle down on defense. Galion would add 14 points in the fourth but Harding tacked on 11 points on their way to the win.

Gabby Kaple was the leading scorer for Galion with 21 points.. She had eight rebounds. Dani Schieber contributed five points and three rebounds while Lauren Huggins also added five points, grabbed two rebounds and swiped two steals. Natalie Rodriguez finished with three points and three boards and Jaime Ehrman added two points, six rebounds, an assist and a steal for the Lady Tigers.

Swimming: Galion defeats Wynford, Willard

GALION — Wynford and Willard took on Galion Thursday in a swim meet at the YMCA. Both the boys and girls teams from Galion had no problems, swimming their way to wins.

The Tigers boys are undefeated after beating Willard (78-13) and Wynford (80-3).

The girls team Willard (68-26) and Wynford (74-2)

All three of the boys relay teams were victorious on the afternoon. The 200-yard medley relay team of Caleb Strack, Sam Rigdon, Clay Karnes and Eli Skaggs continued to dominate, winning the event with a time of 1:50.60. In the 200-yard freestyle relay, the team of Rigdon, Landon Rose, Lucas Conner and Skaggs were victorious in a time of 1:40.83. The final event, the 400-yard freestyle relay was won by the team of Karnes, L.Rose, Weston Rose and Strack with a time of 3:44.84.

Skaggs and Karnes would pace the Tigers with two individual wins apiece for the meet. Skaggs won the 50-yard freestyle (22.68) and the 100-yard freestyle (50.34). Karnes grabbed wins in the 200-yard freestyle (2:00.11) and the 100-yard butterfly (1:00.08). Luke Eisnaugle picked up a win in the 200-yard individual medley event with a season-best time of 2:18.25. Rigdon took first in the 100-yard breaststroke in a time of 1:12.61 and Strack won the 100-yard backstroke, finishing the race in 1:00.83.

The Tiger girls also won the three relay events. Allison DeNero, Alexis Link, Bri Wallis and Sari Conner started the meet out with a victory in the 200-yard medley relay, finishing the race with a time of 2:13.54. In the 200-yard freestyle relay, Conner, DeNero, Elise Barnhart and Wallis took home the win with a time of 1:56.70. The team of Barnhart, Link, Ashleigh Wright and Danielle Schneider would swim their way to a victory in the 400-yard freestyle relay with a season-best time of 4:48.42.

Conner, Wallis and DeNero would all be double winners on the night for coach Ted Temple’s Lady Tigers swim team. Conner finished the meet with two season-best times in the 200-yard freestyle (2:18.08) and the 100-yard butterfly (1:08.79). Wallis took first place in the 500-yard freestyle (6:15.20) and the 100-yard breaststroke (1:25.94). DeNero was victorious in the 50-yard freestyle (27.94) and the 100-yard freestyle (1:03.10) events. Wright also picked up an individual win for Galion in the 200-yard individual medley race, finishing with a time of 2:59.17.

Boys Basketball: Mount Gilead 85, Galion 78 (OT)

MOUNT GILEAD — Galion’s boys basketball team hit the road Tuesday to face Mount Gilead. The bright lights inside the gymnasium illuminated the stage that would host an overtime game that saw the Indians coming away with the victory, 85-78.

With the win, Mount Gilead improves to 6-4 overall on the year. They are 3-2 in Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference Blue Division play. Galion is 2-9 and 1-4 in MOAC Red Division play.

Mount Gilead got out to the early lead and finished the first quarter with a 14-9 advantage. The story was much the same in the second period, but Galion was not willing to give up without a fight. Galion outscored the Indians in the second, 19-17 to cut the deficit to just three points heading into intermission.

After the break, the Tigers played much better and eventually erased the Mount Gilead lead. With three quarters in the books, the Tigers and the Indians headed into the fourth, knotted up at 48 points apiece.

Looking to continue the momentum that, Galion scored 20 points in the fourth quarter. Unfortunately, so did Mount Gilead, adding points 19 and 20 on a lay-up in the final seconds of play to force overtime.

Fouls and fatigue appeared to get the best of Galion as Mount Gilead posted an overtime advantage of 17-10 to secure their sixth victory.

Freshman Isaiah Alsip led Tigers with 22 points, while recording five rebounds, three steals and an assist. Senior Chase Cooke poured in 18. He also recorded a double-double by grabbing 11 rebounds and added two assists and a steal. Tristan Baldy would also hit double-figures on the night with 11 points off of the Tigers’ bench and Zhamir Anderson contributed 10 points in the Galion effort.

