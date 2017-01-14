Colonel Crawford loses showdown with Carey

NORTH ROBINSON — Carey’s girls basketball team was at Mac Morrison Gymnasium on Friday night to meet up with the Colonel Crawford Lady Eagles in Northern-10 Athletic Conference play. Crawford put up quite the fight but came away with the loss, 54-41.

The Eagles sit at 6-7 on the season and 4-5 in the N-10 while the Blue Devils improve to 9-3 overall and 7-2 in the conference.

The game got off to a bit of a shaky start for the Lady Eagles. They were unable to overcome the size and ball movement of the Carey squad. This would stay true throughout the contest Friday night.

After the first quarter of play, Crawford found themselves down by a dozen, 18-6. The Lady Eagles would buckle down a bit after the rough opening period and actually outscore the Blue Devils in the second, 15-14 but remained behind at intermission, 32-21. Halftime proved to slow the momentum swing as the Eagles came out in the third period to score just seven points to Carey’s 13. The Lady Blue Devils headed into the final quarter with their largest lead of the night, 45-28. Crawford would outscore Carey again but too little, too late as the Blue Devils took the 13-point victory.

The duo of Alexus Burkhart and Ashley Gwirtz would lead the way for the Eagles in Friday night’s action. Burkhart dropped 17 points on Carey. Additionally, Burkhart grabbed four rebounds, dished out four assists and recorded two steals. Gwirtz was the only Crawford player to attempt a free-throw on the night (5/7) and would finish the contest with 13 points to go with three rebounds, a steal and a block. The Lady Eagles also got five points from Taylor Webster. Lydia Strouse, Abbie Bradshaw and Abbie Teglovic all chipped in two points apiece to finish up the Colonel Crawford scoring.

Leading the way for the Carey Lady Blue Devils was Sydney Kin. Kin, the fourth highest scorer and leading rebounder in the N-10, had a big night with 23 points and 11 rebounds.

Colonel Crawford will face two conference opponents within the next calender week. On Tuesday Jan. 17, Crawford will host the Mohawk Lady Warriors. The Eagles will then hit the road for a short trip to Wynford High School to meet up with the Lady Royals on Saturday Jan. 21.

By Chad Clinger [email protected]