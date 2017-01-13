Loudonville too much for Crestline girls

CRESTLINE — The Crestline Lady Bulldogs have not had much luck since winning their first game of the season against Mansfield Christian. The streak of bad luck continued on Thursday night when they played host to the Loudonville Lady Redbirds in Mid-Buckeye Conference action. Loudonville won the contest easily, 65-14.

The Lady Redbirds jumped out to a huge lead early and headed to the second period leading 22-2. Crestline would tally eight points in the second, their highest scoring total out of any quarter and head into halftime down big, 36-10. The third quarter saw the same trend continuing as Loudonville put up 16 more points to Crestline’s two. Down 52-12 after three, the Lady ‘Dogs mustered just a single bucket in the final quarter on the way to the loss.

Crestline is now 1-12 on the season and 1-6 in MBC play.

Denessa Baker scored six points to lead the way for the Bulldogs. Brianna Briggs added four while Kennedy Moore and Lauryn Tadda rounded out the scoring with two points apiece.

Nikki Weber blazed the trail for the Lady Redbirds, scoring 25 points for the contest.

The Lady Bulldogs shot 7/22 from inside the arc and put up an 0/11 stat from three-point land. As a team, Crestline committed 29 turnovers and grabbed just 20 rebounds.

Next up for the Lady Bulldogs will be another home game against another MBC rival. Kidron Central Christian will travel to Crestline to meet up on Tuesday Jan. 17.

By Chad Clinger [email protected]

