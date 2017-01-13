Lady Knights thump Mount Gilead

MOUNT GILEAD — The Northmor Lady Golden Knights were on the road on Thursday night to meet up with the Lady Indians of Mount Gilead in Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference Blue Division play. Northmor had no trouble with Mount Gilead and won easily, 62-37.

With the win, Northmor is now 6-6 on the season and 5-2 in conference play. Mount Gilead drops to 3-11 overall and winless at 0-7 in the MOAC Blue.

The first two quarters of play on the night appeared to mirror each other in scoring. The Lady Knights used two-16 point quarters to score 32 in the first half while Mount Gilead put up two quarters of eight points apiece. Northmor came out in the second half with a 32-16 lead and would show no signs of slowing down, tacking on an additional 21 points to the Lady Indians nine points and took the 53-25 lead into the fourth. Mount Gilead would outscore Northmor in the final period, 12-9 but would still fall in the contest.

Northmor used a solid variety of inside and outside scoring en route to their sixth victory. The Lady Golden Knights hit on 15 interior shots, seven buckets from downtown and put in 11 of their free-throw attempts.

Karalee Patterson was back to her old ways of putting up big numbers and lead the Knights’ scoring attack with 18 points for the contest. Maddi Swihart would drop 16 points and Lydia Farley tacked on an additional 12 points in the win.

Madison Fitzpatrick lead the Lady Indians in scoring with 18 points.

The Knights will be in MOAC Blue action again on Saturday Jan. 14 when they host the Cardington Lady Pirates. On Tuesday Jan. 17, they will travel to Caledonia to do non-conference battle with the River Valley Lady Vikings.

By Chad Clinger [email protected]

Find Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048

