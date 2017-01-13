Galion Tigers swim their way to victories

GALION — Both the Wynford Royals and Willard Crimson Flashes swim teams were in Galion on Thursday to meet up with the Tigers for a tri-meet at the YMCA. Both the boys and girls teams from Galion had no problems with their opponents and swam their way to wins.

The Tigers boys are undefeated after beating Willard (78-13) and Wynford (80-3).

All three of the boys relay teams were victorious on the afternoon.

The 200-yard medley relay team of Caleb Strack, Sam Rigdon, Clay Karnes and Eli Skaggs continued to dominate, winning the event with a time of 1:50.60. In the 200-yard freestyle relay, the team of Rigdon, Landon Rose, Lucas Conner and Skaggs were victorious in a time of 1:40.83. The final event, the 400-yard freestyle relay was won by the team of Karnes, L.Rose, Weston Rose and Strack with a time of 3:44.84.

Skaggs and Karnes would pace the Tigers with two individual wins apiece for the meet. Skaggs won the 50-yard freestyle (22.68) and the 100-yard freestyle (50.34). Karnes grabbed wins in the 200-yard freestyle (2:00.11) and the 100-yard butterfly (1:00.08). Luke Eisnaugle picked up a win in the 200-yard individual medley event with a season-best time of 2:18.25. Rigdon took first in the 100-yard breaststroke in a time of 1:12.61 and Strack won the 100-yard backstroke, finishing the race in 1:00.83.

The girls swimming squad from Galion defeated Willard (68-26) and Wynford (74-2) as well.

Like the boys team, the girls were winners in all three relay events on the day.

Allison DeNero, Alexis Link, Bri Wallis and Sari Conner started the meet out with a victory in the 200-yard medley relay, finishing the race with a time of 2:13.54. In the 200-yard freestyle relay, Conner, DeNero, Elise Barnhart and Wallis took home the win with a time of 1:56.70. The team of Barnhart, Link, Ashleigh Wright and Danielle Schneider would swim their way to a victory in the 400-yard freestyle relay with a season-best time of 4:48.42.

Conner, Wallis and DeNero would all be double winners on the night for coach Ted Temple’s Lady Tigers swim team. Conner finished the meet with two season-best times in the 200-yard freestyle (2:18.08) and the 100-yard butterfly (1:08.79). Wallis took first place in the 500-yard freestyle (6:15.20) and the 100-yard breaststroke (1:25.94). DeNero was victorious in the 50-yard freestyle (27.94) and the 100-yard freestyle (1:03.10) events. Wright also picked up an individual win for Galion in the 200-yard individual medley race, finishing with a time of 2:59.17.

The Tigers will be in action next Saturday Jan. 21, at home, against the Crestline Bulldogs. Swimming is set to start at 9 am.

