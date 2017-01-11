Danville gets lopsided win over Lady Bulldogs

DANVILLE — Crestline’s girls basketball team was on the road Tuesday vs. Mid-Buckeye Conference foe Danville. The Lady Blue Devils won easily, 63-19.

Danville put up 13 points in the opening quarter to take an early 13-1 lead over Crestline. The Blue Devils continued their dominance in the second, outscoring the Bulldogs 21-8 to take the halftime lead of 34-9. Danville used a 29-point second half to breeze to the win as Crestline was able to muster just 10 more points before the clock hit zeroes.

The Lady Bulldogs are now 1-11 on the season and 1-5 in the MBC.

Lauryn Tadda was the leading scorer for Crestline with nine points while Brianna Briggs added four points. Sarah Toy, Alandra Tesso and Lydia Tadda finished up the Bulldogs’ scoring with two points apiece.

Crestline shot just 9/21 from the free-throw line and committed 29 turnovers against Danville.

The Blue Devils had nine players on their roster score against the Bulldogs and three scored in double-digits. Sydnee Wears lead the way with 12 points, Lauren Mickley had 11 and Hannah Duncan chimed in with 10 points in the win.

Next up for Crestline is another MBC matchup, this time at home against the Loudonville Lady Redbirds.

By Chad Clinger [email protected]

