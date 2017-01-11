Lady Eagles fall to Upper in low-scoing affair

NORTH ROBINSON — In an anticipated Northern-10 Athletic Conference matchup, the Upper Sandusky Lady Rams were in town Tuesday to meet up with the Colonel Crawford Lady Eagles. Upper continued its dominance of the conference and defeated Crawford in a very low-scoring game, 29-19.

Colonel Crawford drops to an even .500 record, both overall and in N-10 play at 6-6 and 4-4. Upper is now a perfect 13-0 on the season and 8-0 in the conference.

The first quarter finished with the Eagles on top of the Rams, 4-2. Neither team really hit their stride offensively in the second either as Crawford scored just three points to Upper’s six, making the halftime score 8-7 in favor of the Lady Rams. The third period was the only period that either team scored in double-digits. Upper scored 17 in the quarter to Crawford’s seven to take a 25-14 lead into the final quarter of play. That spark proved to be all that was needed for the Rams to pick up the win.

Only three of the Lady Eagles scored points on Tuesday night. Alexus Burkhart lead the way with 12 points, Ashley Gwirtz contributed four points and Taylor Webster finished with three points.

Upper Sandusky’s Abigail Fogle lead the Lady Rams scoring with 12 points, well below her conference-leading 21.2 points per game.

The junior varsity contest was won by the Lady Eagles, 33-31.

Crawford will host the Carey Lady Blue Devils in N-10 action on Friday Jan. 13. Carey is currently 8-3 overall and 6-2 in the league which is good for third place behind Buckeye Central and Upper Sandusky.

http://galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Colonel-Crawford-Eagle-5.jpg

By Chad Clinger [email protected]

Find Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048

Find Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy

Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048