Galion Area Sports Roundup

Boys Basketball: Crestline 46, Mansfield Christian 45

MANSFIELD — Crestline picked up its second win of the season Friday, beating Mansfield Christian, 46-45., to improve to 2-7 overall and 1-4 their league.

The game was close from the opening tip. It was 16-16 after one quarter and 25-24 at the half. It was 37-37 after three quarters with Crawford getting the better of the Flames in the final period for the 46-45 win. The game featured 10 lead changes and seven ties.

Ty Clark finished with 20 points, eight rebounds, three steals and an assist. Davon Triplett added nine points, seven rebounds and two steals for Crestline. Kevin Winkler chimed in with five points, seven rebounds, four steals and two assists.

Mansfield Christian was lead by Kyle Kurtz’ 25 points and Jared McPeek’s 10 points in the loss.

Boys Basketball: Colonel Crawford 55, Buckeye Central 44

NEW WASHINGTON — Colonel Crawford beat New Washington on Saturday, 55-44. The Eagles are now 8-3 on the season and 6-1 in Northern-10 Athletic Conference matchups. Buckeye Central is 4-6 oand 3-4.

The Eagles finished the night shooting 20/39 from the field and 13/19 from the free-throw line

Crawford’s Heath Starkey finished with 13 points, 11 rebounds and a block. Cameron McCreary had 12 points, seven assists, three steals and a rebound. Harley Shaum had 11 points and Jrdan Fenner eight points.

Boys Basketball: Northmor 63, Fredericktown 53

FREDERICKTOWN — Northmor won the the road Saturday, beating Fredericktown 63-53.

The Knights are 9-2 overall, 5-0 in Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference Blue Division action. Fredericktown is 3-7 and 2-3.

The game was close until the fourth quarter when the Knights overcame a 42-38 deficit by outscoring the Fredeies 25-11.

In a well-played game, Northmor had seven turnovers, but Fredericktown just five. The Freddies also won the rebounding battle, 24-17. The difference was at the free throw line, where the Knights connected on 17 of 27, including 11 or 14 from Benjie Pletcher. Fredericktown was just 2/3 from the line.

Meechie Johnson finished 18 points and four assists. Pletcher contributed 16 points and Tyler Kegley scored 12.

Jacob Booth finished with 20 points to lead Fredericktown. Nick Cunningham scored 13.

Girls Basketball: Northmor 39, Highland 32

GALION — Northmor outlasted Highland in a defensive struggle Friday, 39-32.

“Our defense won the game,” said Knights’ coach Daryl Uhde. “Everyone plays hard. We’re a scrappy little team. I think that’s the way we have to win.”

Lydia Farley staked Northmor to an early lead and supplied nearly all her team’s offense in the first half. She had six in the first quarter, as the Knights grabbed an 8-5 lead. She had six in the second quarter as the Knights led 16 at the half.

That lead would only last 22 seconds, though, as Brooke Bennett and Farley closed the quarter with back-to-back shots to give the Knights an 8-5 lead after eight minutes.

Farley opened the third quarter with a steal which she converted into two points and after three quarters, Northmor’s lead was 25-19. Highland didn’t get closer than four points the rest of the game.

Highland would get within four about midway through the fourth quarter. Trailing 30-22, they got a basket by Sardinha and a lay-up by Taylor Belcher off a steal. They would not be able to get any closer, though. Northmor got a three-pointer by Cristianna Boggs and then Farley parlayed a steal into two more with just over three minutes remaining.

Northmor is 4-2 in the league and 5-5 overall.

Farley finished with 16 and Swihart had three three-pointers and finished with 14.

“It was just a team win,” said Uhde. “We gutted it out. We played hard — we have to be one of the smallest teams in the lead. There are four or five teams who are pretty equal. For league purposes, this was a must-win for us.”

Girls Basketball: Buckeye Central 53, Colonel Crawford 34

NEW WASHINGTON — Colonel Crawford’s girls team dropped to 6-5 this year, 4-3 in the N-1o after falling to Buckeye Central on Saturday, 53-34. Buckeye Central improves to 9-2 and 6-1

The Buckettes started strong, taking a 16-6 lead into the second quarter of play. The Lady Eagles struggled to find their game and trailed 29-18 at the half. Buckeye Central wasted no time out of the intermission and outscored Crawford 15-9 in the third to go up by a score of 44-27.

Alexus Burkhart, fresh off of her last game that put her over 1,000 career points, put up 2o points against Buckeye Central. Taylor Webster and Abbie Bradshaw scored five points apiece for the contest while Keri Teglovic and Ashley Gwirtz contributed two points each to round out the Lady Eagles scoring.

Jenna Karl lead Buckeye Central’s scoring with 17 points and Cortney Pifher tallied 15 points in the victory.

Girls Basketball: Mount Gilead 46, Crestline 37

CRESTLINE — Fresh off their first win in nearly two years, the Crestline Lady Bulldogs were back on their home court again on Saturday. The Lady ‘Dogs could not make it two in a row, losing to Mount Gilead, 46-37.

Crestline drops to 1-11 this season. Mount Gilead is 3-10 overall.

The Bulldogs led 19-18 at halftime, but was outscored 13-6 in the third period and 15-12 in the fourth.

Lauryn Tadda was the leading scorer fpr Crestline, dropping in 13 points while grabbing five rebounds. Alandra Tesso was also in double-figures with 10 points and three rebounds. Sarah Toy chipped in two-three pointers for six points while Lydia Tadda finished the game with four points.

For Mount Gilead, Baylee Hack scored 23 points and Madison Fitzpatrick 11.

Crawford swimmers at Delaware invite

DELAWARE — Colonel Crawford competed in the 46th Delaware Hayes Invitational on Saturday.

The Eagles’ girls squad was 6th place of 10 teams, with 133 points. Columbus Bishop Waterson wonwith 294 points.

The boys swimmers from Crawford also scored 133 points, good for 5th place out of nine teams. Delaware Hayes won with 345 points.

In the first event, the 200-yard medley relay, Crawford’s girls placed in seventh. The team of Pierce Krassow, Kennedy Speck, Jillianne Gregg and Chloe Carman finished the event in 2:02.67. For the boys, Nic Motter, Keton Pfeifer, Jake Johnson and Alex Hershey placed seventh in 1:54.90.

In the 200-yard freestyle, Lexie Hillman was the top finisher for the Eagles, 12th place in 2:20.41. Ken Fernandez was 8th in 2:04.30.

In the 200-yard individual medley, Speck was 9th in 2:33.11. Motter was 4th place in 2:16.42.

Top finishers for Crawford in the 50 free were Gregg and Johnson. Gregg was 4th for the girls in 25.95 and Johnson snagged 3rd for the boys, in 22.89.

Gregg was 12th in the 100-yard butterfly, in 1:09.56. In the 100-yard freestyle, Krassow was 6th in 58.43, and Fernandez 14th in 56.80.

Karlie Kurtzman was 8th in the 500-yard freestyle event (6:16.93) and Motter third in the boys race (5:22.77).

The 200-yard freestyle relay team of Carman, Krassow, Hailey Ratliff and Gregg was third in 1:48.73. The boys team of Nick Barnes, Marcus Fagan, Zach Leonhart and Zach Moritz was seventh t in 1:53.71.

The final two individual events before the last relay of the day were the 100-yard backstroke and the 100-yard breaststroke. In the 100 backstroke, Kurtzman was 18th (1:15.75) and Hershey ninth (1:09.81). Drew Krassow was sixth in the girls 100 breaststroke (1:17.24) and Johnson third in the boys (1:03.89).

The girls 400-yard freestyle relay team of Ratliff, Hillman, Reegyn Goyer and Speck finished the day with an 8th place finish in a time of 4:28.03. Pfeifer, Fernandez, Austin Stevens and Barnes grabbed 6th place in the event with a time of 4:07.63

