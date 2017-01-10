Galion Sports Roundup

Galion wins boys, team title at Mount Gilead swimming invite

MARION — On Saturday, Galion’s swim teams were at the Marion YMCA for the Mount Gilead Division II Invitational, which included 11 teams from across the state.

Galion’s boys team won the meet, scoring 484 points while winning all but two events. The Tigers’ girls squad finished in 4th with 266 points. Upper Sandusky won with 365 points. Galion also won combined team bragging rights with 749 points.

The 200-yard medley relay team of Caleb Strack, Sam Rigdon, Clay Karnes and Eli Skaggs won in 1:49.42. The girls squad of Bri Wallis, Sari Conner, Allison DeNero and Elise Barnhartwas 4th in 2:09.30. In the 200-yard freestyle relay, the boys team of Rigdon, Landon Rose, Karnes and Skaggs won in 1:36.97. Wallis, Conner, Barnhart and DeNe. It was won by the boys team of L. Rose, Weston Rose, Lucas Conner and Strack, in 3:41.28. The girls team of Ashleigh Wright, Bri Streib, Danielle Schneider and Alexis Link was fifth in 4:58.89.

The 50-yard freestyl was won by Skaggs (22.89) while Wallis placed 7th for the girls (28.50). In the 100-yard freestyle, Skaggs won (49.78) and Conner grabbed 5th for the girls (1:02.15). Conner would take home 3rd in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 2:22.14 while Karnes won the boys race in 2:00.68. The final freestyle race, the 500-yard freestyle, ended with victories for both Galion squads. Wallis won for the girls in 6:04.97 and Karnes finished in 5:20.00 for the win.

DeNero also won the 200-yard individual medley race in 2:31.77 and the 100-yard butterfly in 1:08.60. Rigdon won the boys in the 200-yard IM race (2:14.14) and was second in the 100-yard fly (59.74).

Wright was 8thin the girls 100-yard backstroke in 1:18.98 while Strack won the boys race in 1:00.02. In the 100-yard breaststroke, Link was 16th (1:31.52) for the girls and Luke Eisnaugle took second for the boys (1:11.15).

Boys Basketball: Galion 75, Pleasant 45

MARION — Pleasant was too much for Galion’s boys team to handle Saturday in Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference, Red Division play in Marion. The Tigers lost 75-45, to fall to 2-8 overall and 1-4 in the conference. The Spartans are 6-4 and 2-2.

Galion stayed close early, trailing 17-14 after the first quarter. But the game was never any closer. Pleasant outscored the Tigers 20-6 in the second quarter to take a commanding 37-20 lead at the half. The Spartaned upped the lead to 65-39 after three periods.

“(We) played with a lot of effort tonight, I can’t fault them for tha,” said the Tigers’ head coach Matt Valentine.

Chase Cooke was the top scorer for Galion with 11 points. He also had seven rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block. Isaiah Alsip put in 10 points for the Tigers and Tristan Baldy scored eights.

Joe Craycraft had 18 points and Nick Kimmel 10 to lead Pleasant.

“Craycraft’s ball pressure on our point guards and giving up offensive rebounds was the difference tonight,” says Valentine. “We need to continue to work on the very basics of basketball and we must get physically stronger in the weight room. I must get through to the kids the importance of becoming physically stronger.”

Galion, Northmor wrestlers at JC Gorman

MANSFIELD — Last Friday and Saturday, Mansfield Senior High School hosted the annual JC Gorman wrestling invitational. Among the 35 teams that were in competition were the Northmor Golden Knights and the Galion Tigers.

Northmor would go on to fair well at the event, placing 5th overall as a team. Head coach Scott Carr would have four of his teams’ wrestlers place over the weekend.

Jake Neer, the Golden Knights wrestler in the 120-pound weight class would battle his way to a 3-2 record for the tournament and earn a 4th place finish. Aaron Kitts would do much the same for Carr, going 3-2 and gaining a 4th place finish for the team in the 132-pound weight group. The Becker boys, Conan and Conor would continue their impressive seasons at the Gorman last weekend as well. Conan, wrestling at 138-pounds would go 4-1 and take a 2nd place finish for Northmor and Conor also went 4-1 en route to a 3rd overall finish.

As for the Galion Tigers, they would have a solo placer for the invitational. Noah Grochowalski, the Tigers’ most consistent wrestler, would go 3-2 over the weekend and took home a 5th place finish.

Cody Brady at 126-pounds and Mason Weldon at 285-pounds would both go 3-2 for the weekend as well but would not make it through to the placement round.

“This was a very tough tournament, by far the toughest one we have on our schedule this year. We are at the half way point (of the season) and we need to continue to improve,” said Galion head wrestling coach Brent Tyrrell of his teams’ efforts.