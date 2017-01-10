Northmor, Galion wrestlers compete at JC Gorman

MANSFIELD — Last Friday and Saturday, Mansfield Senior High School hosted the annual JC Gorman wrestling invitational. Among the 35 teams that were in competition were the Northmor Golden Knights and the Galion Tigers.

Northmor would go on to fair well at the event, placing 5th overall as a team. Head coach Scott Carr would have four of his teams’ wrestlers place over the weekend.

Jake Neer, the Golden Knights wrestler in the 120-pound weight class would battle his way to a 3-2 record for the tournament and earn a 4th place finish. Aaron Kitts would do much the same for Carr, going 3-2 and gaining a 4th place finish for the team in the 132-pound weight group. The Becker boys, Conan and Conor would continue their impressive seasons at the Gorman last weekend as well. Conan, wrestling at 138-pounds would go 4-1 and take a 2nd place finish for Northmor and Conor also went 4-1 en route to a 3rd overall finish.

As for the Galion Tigers, they would have a solo placer for the invitational. Noah Grochowalski, the Tigers’ most consistent wrestler, would go 3-2 over the weekend and took home a 5th place finish.

Cody Brady at 126-pounds and Mason Weldon at 285-pounds would both go 3-2 for the weekend as well but would not make it through to the placement round.

“This was a very tough tournament, by far the toughest one we have on our schedule this year. We are at the half way point (of the season) and we need to continue to improve,” said Galion head wrestling coach Brent Tyrrell of his teams’ efforts.

Up next for the Galion Tigers will be a makeup contest with Highland on Thursday Jan. 12. Originally scheduled as a tri-meet with the Madison Rams, this matchup has been downgraded to a home dual.

The Northmor Golden Knights will be participating in another invitational this coming weekend, Jan. 13 and Jan. 14. The Knights will be in Marion to wrestle at the Marion Invite.

