Colonel Crawford downs Buckeye Central

NEW WASHINGTON — The Colonel Crawford Eagles boys basketball team faced off against the Buckeye Central Bucks in conference action on Saturday night in New Washington. Crawford would take home a win on the evening, defeating the Bucks by a final mark of 55-44.

The Eagles are now 8-3 on the season and 6-1 in Northern-10 Athletic Conference matchups. Buckeye Central sits at 4-6 overall and 3-4 in N-10 play.

Colonel Crawford would use good shooting and strong distribution to upend the Bucks. The Eagles finished the night shooting 20/39 from the field, including 2/7 from downtown. Crawford shot 13/19 from the free-throw line as well. As a team, the Eagles would snag 32 total rebounds, dish out 12 assists, record four steals and two blocks while committing just 10 turnovers for the contest.

Leading the way for the Eagles against the Bucks was big man Heath Starkey. Starkey finished with a double-double of 13 points and 11 rebounds to go along with a solo block. Cameron McCreary had 12 points for the game as well as seven assists, three steals and a rebound. Harley Shaum also finished in double-figures for head coach David Sheldon with 11 points, four rebounds and a block. Jordan Fenner also showed up big with eight points, three rebounds, three assists and a steal.

Hayden Bute added seven points while Brody Martin and Gavin Feichtner rounded out the Colonel Crawford scoring with two points apiece.

The Eagles next contest will be on Saturday Jan. 14 when the conference-leading Upper Sandusky Rams come to town. Upper is currently undefeated, both in the conference and overall at 12-0 for the season and 7-0 in N-10 action.

By Chad Clinger [email protected]

Find Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048

