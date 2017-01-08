Galion bowlers fall to North Union

MARYSVILLE — The Galion Tigers bowling teams were at Marysville Lanes last Friday to bowl against the squads from North Union High School. The Wildcats would win both the girls and boys matchups on the day.

The girls team from Galion lost by just 42 pins to North Union, 1,678-1,636.

Top game for the matchup came from Macy Eicher with a 177. Sara Misura recorded the high series for the Tigers with a 332.

Galion’s boys team was defeated 2,040-1,760 by the Wildcats.

Austin Rinehart owned the high game and high series for Galion. Rinehart’s best score was a 204 en route to a high series of 389.

The Tigers’ bowlers will be back in action on Monday Jan. 9 at Victory Lanes in Galion and they will host fellow Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference member, the Buckeye Valley Barons.

By Chad Clinger [email protected]

Find Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048

