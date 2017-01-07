Galion sports roundup: Swimmers beat Mansfield

GALION — On Tuesday night, the Lady Tigers played host to the Highland Lady Scots in non-conference action. Highland was able to keep the game close but it was the Lady Tigers that came away with their second victory in a row, 45-41.

Galion improves to 3-9 on the season and remains at 0-5 in the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference Red Division. Highland drops to 3-7 overall and stays at 3-2 in the MOAC Blue.

Galion won the first quarter by a score of 12-7, and added 12 more points in the second to Highland’s 11 points to take a six-point advantage into the half, 24-18.

Galion continued to keep the lead through the third period and would take a 36-26 lead into the final period. Highland made a strong push, outscoring the Tigers in the fourth, 15-8 but would come up short in the four-point loss.

Jaime Ehrman lead the way for head coach Nick Vukovich with 16 points, seven rebounds, three steals and two assists. Gabby Kaple also came up big in the win, scoring 10 points, grabbing seven rebounds, recording two steals and an assist.

Swimming: Galion knocks off Mansfield Senior

GALION — The Galion Tigers swim teams were at the Galion YMCA on Wednesday to host the Mansfield Senior Tygers. Galion finished first in all but three events in total across the board against Senior en route to two victories.

The Tigers girls swim team improved to 3-5 on the year by defeating Senior, 63-24. Galion won every event but the 500-yard freestyle and the 200-yard freestyle relay.

The meet started with the 200-yard medley relay team of Bri Wallis, Sari Conner, Allison DeNero and Elise Barnhart taking first place in a time of 2:16.38. The same relay team but in a different order also grabbed a win in the 400-yard freestyle relay, winning the event in a time of 4:33.96.

Wallis and DeNero had two individual wins on the night while Conner and Barnhart had one win apiece. Wallis took first place in the 100-yard butterfly (1:16.97) and the 100-yard backstroke (1:10.63). DeNero achieved first place finishes in the 50-yard freestyle (27.56) and the 100-yard breaststroke (1:21.36). Conner took the win in the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2:39.11 and Barnhart was victorious in the 100-yard freestyle with a season-best time of 1:05.74. Ashleigh Wright also picked up a win in the 200-yard freestyle event, finishing in 2:37.80.

Galion’s boys swim team remains undefeated at 8-0 after defeating the Tygers, 77-13. Galion took first place in every event except the 50-yard freestyle.

Caleb Strack, Sam Rigdon, Clay Karnes and Eli Skaggs got things started for the Tigers with a victory in the 200-yard medley relay, winning with a time of 1:52.06. Galion’s 200-yard freestyle relay team of Rigdon, Landon Rose, Lucas Conner and Skaggs also won their event in a time of 1:41.16. Karnes, Conner, Rose and Strack won the 400-yard freestyle with a finishing time of 3:50.51.

Skaggs would also be a two-time individual winner on the evening for Galion. Skaggs took first in the 200-yard freestyle (1:51.38) and the 100-yard backstroke (59.77). Rose, Karnes and Rigdon were relay team members that also picked up individual wins for the Tigers. Rose took first in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 56.25. Karnes was victorious in the 500-yard freestyle, winning in 5:24.34. Rigdon took home first in the 100-yard breaststroke, winning with a time of 1:12.36. Luke Eisnaugle and Alec Dicus also had wins on the night for the Galion squad. Eisnaugle was first in the 200-yard individual medley event with a time of 2:21.72 and Dicus took the win in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 1:06.25.

Boys basketball: Cold shooting dooms Tigers

GALION — The Galion Tigers boys basketball team played host to Jonathan Alder Pioneers in Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference Red Division action Thursday evening. The Tigers never could get it going on many aspects of the game and Alder came away with the 48-36 victory.

Galion now sits at 2-7 overall and 1-3 in MOAC Red play while the Pioneers improve to 6-4 on the season and 2-2 in conference matchups.

After a slow first quarter, Galion found themselves down 9-6 entering the second period. Alder would outscore the Tigers in the second and would take a 20-15 lead into halftime. Much the same in the second half, Galion came out playing somewhat deflated and scored just 11 points in the third and 10 points in the fourth. Alder added 16 points to their total in the third period and tacked on 12 more in the final quarter on their way to the win.

Galion’s scoring was lead by senior Chase Cooke. Cooke had 16 points in the loss to go with seven rebounds and two assists. Fellow senior Bobby Gilbert contributed nine points in the Tigers’ efforts. Gage Lackey would add five points, Zhamir Anderson tallied four points and Isaiah Alsip had an off-night with just two points.

The Tigers had trouble stopping Alder’s Andrew Koenig who dropped 31 points on the Galion arsenal that included different zone packages and man-to-man defense. The next highest scorer for the Pioneers was Cameron Androw with nine points. Another Koenig, Jacob this time, added five points, Matt Seimer added two and Colton Swick hit a free-throw for his lone point on the evening.

Galion was 14/47 from the field (3/17 from three-point range) The Pioneers outrebounded the Tigers 39-26 on the night with 18 of Alder’s rebounds being offensive rebounds leading to second-chance points. Galion shot just six free-throws for the entire contest and were able to hit on five. Alder got to the charity stripe 30 times, hitting 18.

Bowlers split with Marion Harding

GALION — The Galion Tigers bowling teams were back at it again on Thursday afternoon when they hosted Marion Harding at Victory Lanes. The Tigers would split the matchup with Harding.

The boys bowling squad would defeat the Presidents, albeit by just two pins, 2094-2092.

The high game of the matchup was rolled by Austin Rinehart. Rinehart went on the bowl a game of 259 and would also post the high series for coach Ryan Scribner with a 494.

The Tigers girls bowlers would come up short in their efforts against the Prexies, 1667-1487.

Sara Misura would take home the high game for coach Bobby Lear, bowling a 161. Misura also secured the high series for Galion with a 312.

http://galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_fly.jpg http://galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_IMG_0002-1.jpg http://galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_IMG_9972-1.jpg

Lady Tigers pick up second win; boys team loses