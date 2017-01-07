Galion area sports briefs

Galion Area Sports Schedule

GALION TIGERS

Boys Basketball

Saturday, Jan. 7 @ Pleasant *

Tuesday, Jan. 10 @ Mount Gilead

Saturday, Jan. 14 vs Ontario

Girls Basketball

Thursday, Jan. 12 @ Harding *

Saturday, Jan. 14 @ North Union *

Swimming

Saturday, Jan. 7 @ Division II Invite (Marion YMCA)

Tuesday, Jan. 10 vs Wynford

Thursday, Jan. 12 vs Willard

Wrestling

Saturday, Jan. 7 @ JC Gorman Invite (Mansfield Senior H.S.)

Thursday, Jan. 12 vs Highland

Bowling

Monday, Jan. 9 vs Buckeye Valley *

Friday, Jan. 13 vs Mount Gilead

COLONEL CRAWFORD EAGLES

Boys Basketball

Saturday, Jan. 7 @ Buckeye Central *

Saturday, Jan. 14 vs Upper Sandusky *

Girls Basketball

Saturday, Jan. 7 @ Buckeye Central *

Tuesday, Jan. 10 vs Upper Sandusky *

Friday, Jan. 13 vs Carey *

Swimming

Saturday, Jan. 7 @ Oak Harbor Invite & Delaware Hayes Invite

Saturday, Jan 14 home for Eagles Sprint Meet

NORTHMOR GOLDEN KNIGHTS

Boys Basketball

Saturday, Jan. 7 @ Fredericktown *

Friday, Jan. 13 vs Highland *

Girls Basketball

Tuesday, Jan. 10 vs Ontario

Thursday, Jan. 12 @ Mount Gilead *

Saturday, Jan. 14 vs Cardington *

Wrestling

Saturday, Jan. 7 @ JC Gorman Invite (Mansfield Senior H.S.)

Friday & Saturday, Jan. 13 & 14 @ Marion Invite

CRESTLINE BULLDOGS

Boys Basketball

Saturday, Jan. 7 @ Mansfield Christian *

Friday, Jan. 13 @ Lakota

Saturday, Jan. 14 vs Danville *

Girls Basketball

Saturday, Jan. 7 vs Mount Gilead

Tuesday, Jan. 10 @ Danville *

Thursday, Jan. 12 vs Loudonville *

HOME games/matches/meets are in BOLD

*- denotes conference game/match/meet

Montgomery bowls perfect game

GALION — In Galion City B league bowling this week, Russ Montgomery rolled a 300 game. He added games of 246 and 207 for a 753 series.

Bowling Results

City B League

Standing: 1—Oakstone Landscape 4 – 0. 2—Fisher Water 4 – 0; 3—Cross Carpet 3 – 1; 4—Quest Machine 3 – 1; 5—2 Dawgs and A Pitt 3 – 1; 6—J A M 3 – 1; 7—Randy’s Muffler 2 – 2; 8—Sandbaggers 2 – 2; 9—C N B 2 – 2; 0—Dave’s Cycle 2 – 2; 1—Pruitt’s 1 – 3; 2—Affordable Tobacco 1 – 3. 13 -The B O D 1 – 3. 14—J G’s Music Studio 1 – 3. 15—Just Jokin 0 = 4; 16 – Shipwreck 0 – 4.

Top Scores: Russ Montgomery—-300-246-207=753; Ron Snyder—259-257-228=743; Eric Smith—289-199-240=726; Mike Fisher—214-254-247=715; Bob Leppert—224-245-176=645; Rick Cox, Sr—226-183-215=624; Dave Daubensprck—211-194-212=617; John Cross—180-204-195=609; Al Pruitt—184-214-209=607; Marlene Pruitt—128-184-170=482; Judy Grafton—152-149-169=470; Betty Spade—143-159-158=460; Cookie Webber—137-142-171=450; Susan Heitzman—124-149-143=416.

Tuesday Morning League

Standings: Mustysteers 53 – 11’ High Stress 37 – 27; Trouble 32 – 32; Todays Trend 31 1/2 – 32 1/2; The Excusers 31 – 33; Al’s Retro Alley 29 1/2 – 34 1/2; Bowling Stones 28 – 36; Three Muskateers 14 – 50.

Top Scores: Perry Brammer—230-224-211=665’Harry Myers—198-202-246=646; Al Garvin—185-214-201=600; Dave Pappert—190-194-173=557; Mike Hauck—181-168-205=554; Madie Reynolds—192-157-193=542. Jane Horton—178-144-168=490. Mary McElfresh—137-149-183=471; Betty Spade—136-176-156=468; Judy Grafton—136-115-194=445.

ODNR program planned on Canada Geese

COLUMBUS — To biologists, Canada geese are an outstanding conservation success story. Once extirpated from the state as a breeding species, Ohio now supports a healthy, growing population. However, to a landowner they can be viewed as nuisances that create conflict.

Learn more about conflict management with Canada geese during a free public program on Feb. 7, from 6-8 p.m. The program will take place at the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, Division of Wildlife District One Headquarters, 1500 Dublin Road, Columbus.

The seminar will be led by Division of Wildlife staff who specialize in dealing with goose conflicts. Topics to be covered will not only include conflict management but also Canada goose biology, ecology, and population trends.

This program is best suited for ages 16 and up. The program is free but pre-registration is required as seating is limited. ODNR, Division of Wildlife at (614) 644-3925 or email [email protected]

You can learn more about Canada geese in Ohio at wildohio.gov