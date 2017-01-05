Pioneers too much for the Tigers to handle

GALION — The Galion Tigers boys basketball team played host to the Jonathan Alder Pioneers in Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference Red Division action on a cold and snowy Thursday evening. The Tigers never could get it going on many aspects of the game and Alder came away with the 48-36 victory.

Galion now sits at 2-7 overall and 1-3 in MOAC Red play while the Pioneers improve to 6-4 on the season and 2-2 in conference matchups.

After a slow first quarter, Galion found themselves down 9-6 entering the second period. Alder would outscore the Tigers in the second and would take a 20-15 lead into halftime. Much the same in the second half, Galion came out playing somewhat deflated and scored just 11 points in the third and 10 points in the fourth. Alder added 16 points to their total in the third period and tacked on 12 more in the final quarter on their way to the win.

Galion’s scoring was lead by senior Chase Cooke. Cooke had 16 points in the loss to go with seven rebounds and two assists. Fellow senior Bobby Gilbert contributed nine points in the Tigers’ efforts.

The Tigers had trouble stopping Alder’s Andrew Koenig who dropped 31 points on the Galion defensive arsenal.

By Chad Clinger [email protected]

Find Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048

