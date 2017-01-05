Lady Eagles upended by Lady Pirates

NORTH ROBINSON — The Colonel Crawford Lady Eagles played host to the Cardington Lady Pirates on Wednesday night in a non-conference matchup. Cardington would come away with the victory by a final tally of 56-44.

With the loss, Crawford drops to 6-4 overall. Cardington improves to 10-3.

Colonel Crawford would find themselves trailing throughout the contest. After one quarter of play, the Eagles were already in an 18-13 hole and an eight-point deficit at the half, 33-25. Cardington would outscore Colonel Crawford 23-19 in the second half to secure the win.

Alexus Burkhart had a big night for the Lady Eagles. Burkhart lead the team with 19 points on the night and in the process recorded her 1,000th points of her career at Crawford.

Abbi Teglovic would chip in 11 points in the Eagles’ effort, Ashley Gwirtz contributed nine points and Abbie Bradshaw would finish up the Crawford scoring with five points.

Next up for the Lady Eagles will be N-10 Conference foe, the Buckeye Central Buckettes on Saturday Jan. 7 at 1 pm. Colonel Crawford will be in action again on Tuesday Jan. 10 when they host conference-leading Upper Sandusky.

By Chad Clinger [email protected]

Find Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048

