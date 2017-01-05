Galion Lady Tigers pick up win No.3

GALION — On Tuesday night the Galion Lady Tigers played host to the Highland Lady Scots in non-conference action. Highland was able to keep the game close but it was the Lady Tigers that came away with their second victory in a row, 45-41.

Galion improves to 3-9 on the season and remains at 0-5 in the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference Red Division. Highland drops to 3-7 overall and stays at 3-2 in the MOAC Blue.

The Lady Tigers took the first quarter by a score of 12-7, and added 12 more points in the second to Highland’s 11 points to take a six-point advantage into the half, 24-18.

Galion continued to keep the lead through the third period and would take a 36-26 lead into the final period. Highland made a strong push, outscoring the Tigers in the fourth, 15-8 but would come up short in the four-point loss.

Jaime Ehrman lead the way for head coach Nick Vukovich with 16 points, seven rebounds, three steals and two assists. Gabby Kaple also came up big in the win, scoring 10 points, grabbing seven rebounds, recording two steals and an assist.

Galion shot 9/27 from the interior against the Lady Scots and 4/13 from three-point range. The Tigers got to the free-throw line 26 times and converted 15 points. As a team, Galion grabbed 26 rebounds, swiped seven steals, had three assists and a block. Although they committed 19 turnovers, the Tigers were able to still come out of the contest with the win.

Next up for the Lady Tigers will be a road trip to Marion to meet up with the Marion Harding Prexies on Thursday, Jan. 12 in MOAC Red play.

http://galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Galion-Tigers-Logo-3.jpg

By Chad Clinger [email protected]

Find Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048

Find Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy

Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048