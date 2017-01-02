Galion loses on the road at Shelby

SHELBY — The Galion Tigers boys basketball was on the road on Friday Dec. 30 to meet up with the Shelby Whippets in a non-conference game. Shelby would come away with the lopsided victory of the Tigers, 77-30.

The Tigers are now 2-6 overall on the season and remain 1-2 in the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference Red Division.

Galion would find themselves in a huge hole early as they entered the second quarter down 25-0. After being shut out in the first period, the Tigers could only add five points in the second period to enter the half down big, 49-5. Shelby would also outscore Galion in the second half by a tally of 28-25 to breeze to the 47-point victory.

Zhamir Anderson was the leading Tigers’ scorer with seven points. Nic Sorrenson added six points, Isaiah Alsip five points and Gage Lackey contributed four. Jack McElligott and Tristan Baldy had three points apiece and Colton Powell rounded out the Galion scoring with two points.

The Shelby Whippets had four players score at least 10 points for the contest.

As a team, Galion recorded just 19 rebounds for the game, 10 steals, four assists, two blocks and 26 turnovers wraps up the Tigers’ stat-line.

“We did not have a good week of practice, and thats on me. We flat out got beat down the court in transition defense. Offensively, we were unable to handle their ball pressure,” said Galion head coach Matt Valentine in an email. “I give the boys credit, they did not lay down in the second half. These young players need to learn that basketball is won with defense and effort,” Valentine finishes.

The Tigers will have two MOAC Red contests this calender week. Galion will play host to the Jonathon Alder Pioneers on Thursday Jan.5 and then travel to Marion Pleasant to meet the Spartans on Saturday Jan. 7.

By Chad Clinger [email protected]

Find Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048

