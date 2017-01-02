Galion swimmers continue stellar season

BUCYRUS — The Galion Tigers boys and girls swim teams were back at it last Friday Dec.30 at the Bucyrus YMCA. They were in competition against the Upper Sandusky Rams, the Bucyrus Redmen and the Willard Crimson Flashes.

Galion’s boys won the quad-meet to remain undefeated on the season. Final tallies on the boys side were: Galion 194, Upper Sandusky 122, Willard 66 and Bucyrus 2. The Tigers won every event except for the 100 yard breaststroke on the evening.

The 200 yard medley relay team of Caleb Strack, Sam Rigdon, Clay Karnes and Eli Skaggs got the winning started, finishing the event in a time of 1:49.27. Rigdon would win two individual races, the 50 yard freestyle (24.10) and the 100 yard freestyle (53.49). Karnes also had two victories, taking first in the 200 yard freestyle in 1:59.29 and the 500 yard freestyle in a time of 5:19.92. Skaggs would go on to win the 200 yard individual medley event (2:06.82) and the 100 yard butterfly (57.16). Strack snagged first in the 100 yard backstroke, finishing with a time of 59.98.

Rigdon, Landon Rose, Karnes and Skaggs won the 200 yard freestyle relay in 1:37.62. Landon Rose, Weston Rose, Luke Eisnaugle and Strack would finish the 400 yard freestyle relay in a time of 3:46.66 to take first place.

The Tigers girls swimmers would finish in second place out of the four teams. Upper Sandusky took first place with 181 points, Galion finished with 126.5, Willard racked up 55 and Bucyrus had 19.5 points.

Sari Conner and Allison DeNero were the two individual winners for the Tigers. Conner took first place in the 200 yard freestyle race with a time of 2:18.86 and the 100 yard freestyle event with a winning time of 1:01.82. DeNero won the 200 yard individual medley race in 2:34.07 and the 100 yard butterfly event with a time of 1:10.49.

Bri Wallis and Elise Barnhart would join Conner and DeNero to take first place in the 200 yard freestyle race, winning with a time of 1:54.51.

The Galion Tigers swim teams will be at the Galion YMCA on Wednesday Jan.4 to host the swimmers from Mansfield Senior.

By Chad Clinger [email protected]

Find Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2047

