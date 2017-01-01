Worthington Christian knocks off Northmor

WORTHINGTON — The Northmor Golden Knights were on the road last Friday Dec.30 in Worthington to meet up with the Worthington Christian Warriors in a non-league matchup. The Warriors came out to play and were victorious over the Knights by a final score of 73-57.

With the loss, Northmor is now 6-2 overall this season and still 3-0 in Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference Blue Division play.

The Golden Knights came out strong and were leading at the end of the first quarter by a slim margin of 20-19. The Warriors would tally 17 in the second period to the Knights’ 11 points to take a 36-31 lead into the intermission. Worthington Christian would not look back from that point, coming out in the second half to outscore Northmor 37-26 on their way to the victory.

Brock Pletcher was the leading scorer for Northmor on the evening with 16 points. Pletcher also recorded five assists, grabbed four rebounds, had two steals and a block. The Kegley boys finished the night with a combined 25 points. Tyler had 13 points, six rebounds and a block while brother Kyle had 12 points, seven rebounds, a block and a steal. Demetrius Johnson also had 12 points while dishing out three assists, swiping two steals and recording just one rebound. Alijah Keen finished up the Knights’ scoring with four points, two rebounds and dished out two assists.

Jay Joseph came up big for the Warriors against the Knights, scoring 36 points. Jayden Turner finished the contest with 16 points for Worthington Christian.

Northmor will travel to Colonel Crawford on Tuesday Jan.3 to meet up with the Eagles to begin their busy week. On Thursday Jan.5, they will play host to the Elgin Comets in MOAC Blue play. The week will wrap up for head coach Zach Ruth and his squad on Saturday Jan.7 when they travel to Frederickton for another conference matchup against the Freddies.

By Chad Clinger [email protected]

Find Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048

