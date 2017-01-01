Lady Tigers pick up win No.2 on the road

MOUNT GILEAD — The Lady Indians of Mount Gilead High School welcomed the Galion Lady Tigers to town last Friday Dec.30 for a non-league matchup. Galion would come away with their second victory of the season, defeating Mount Gilead by a final tally of 53-45.

The Lady Tigers are now 2-9 on the season and remain 0-5 in Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference Red Division play. Mount Gilead drops to 2-8 overall and stay at 0-5 in MOAC Blue Division competition.

Galion would take the opening quarter lead 10-8 and would never look back. The Tigers held strong into the half and took a 28-14 lead into the locker room. The Lady Tigers would never look back from there en route to the eight-point victory.

Dani Schieber and Jaime Ehrman poured in 14 points apiece in the Galion victory. Schieber would also contribute two rebounds, a block and a steal. Ehrman finished the contest with four rebounds, four steals, an assist and a block. Gabby Kaple and Natalie Rodriguez would chip in seven points each to aide in the win as well. Kaple would also grab six rebounds and dish out an assist while Rodriguez had seven boards, an assist and a block. Sophie Carson had six points, seven rebounds and a block. Lauren Huggins rounds out the Lady Tigers’ scoring with five points, three rebounds, two assists and a block.

As a team, Galion would accumulate 31 rebounds, five assists, five blocks, six steals and would only commit 12 turnovers against the Lady Indians.

Up next for the Lady Tigers will be the Highland Lady Scots on Tuesday Jan.3. Galion welcomes Highland in and they will battle it out in non-league play.

By Chad Clinger [email protected]

Find Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048

