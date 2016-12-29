Galion swim teams outlast Harding

GALION — The swim teams from Marion Harding were in Galion on Wednesday to meet up with the Tigers in Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference action. Galion had no problems with the Presidents as both the girls and boys team were victorious.

The Galion Tigers girls team won all but three events against Harding in the meet and won the contest by a final tally of 54-29.

Sari Conner picked up two individual victories for her squad on the night, taking first in the 200-yard freestyle (2:20.11) and the 100-yard freestyle (1:04.07). Conner, in addition to Allison DeNero, Elise Barnhart and Bri Wallis also rallied together to grab the win in the 200-yard freestyle relay in a time of 1:57.38. DeNero and Wallis both had two individual wins for the Tigers for the meet. DeNero won the 200-yard individual medley race in a time of 2:33.04 and the 100-yard butterfly in 1:11.00. Wallis grabbed first in the 5o yard freestyle (28.46) and the 500-yard freestyle (6:20.88). Ashley Wright picked up the other victory for the girls squad in the 100-yard backstroke, finishing in a time of 1:19.15.

The boys team for the Tigers swept every event against the Presidents to remain undefeated on the year. The final score of the boys matchup was 74-20.

Caleb Strack, Sam Rigdon, Clay Karnes and Eli Skaggs started off the meet with a victory in the 200-yard medley relay in a time of 1:50.56. Karnes grabbed wins in the 200-yard freestyle (2:00.71) and the 500-yard freestyle (5:23.17). Rigdon took home two individual first place finishes in the 200 individual medley (2:16.38) and the 100-yard butterfly (1:00.38). Skaggs would also take two victories of his own, winning the 50-yard freestyle in 22.93 and the 100-yard freestyle in 50.44. Strack won the 100-yard backstroke in 59.83.

Rigdon and Skaggs stayed busy, teaming up with Landon Rose and Luke Eisnaugle to win the 200-yard freestyle relay with a finishing time of 1:39.18. Eisnaugle had an individual win in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:13.04) for the Tigers. In the final race of the night, Galion earned their clean sweep when the team of Karnes, Strack, Rose and Lucas Conner were victorious in the 400-yard freestyle relay with a time of 3:51.60.

Galion will stay busy when they travel to the YMCA in Bucyrus to compete in a quad-meet on Friday Dec.3o.

By Chad Clinger

