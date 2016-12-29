Northmor wrestlers compete at Medina Invite

MEDINA — The wrestlers from Northmor High School spent their Tuesday and Wednesday competing in “The Greatest Show In Wrestling” also known as the 42nd Annual Medina Invitational Wrestling Tournament. The Golden Knights placed 21st out of 44 teams at the meet.

Representing Northmor in the tournament were: Gavin Ramos (113) went 0-2, Jake Neer (120) went 2-2, Aaron Kitts (132) went 1-2, Conor Becker (145) went 3-2, Matthew Ross (152) went 2-2, Tony Martinez (160) went 1-2, Mason Burger (182) went 0-2, Nathan Price (195) went 3-2 and DJ Christo (220) went 0-2.

Conan Becker, the Golden Knights wrestler in the 138-pound weight class, finished the tournament at 4-1. Becker would place 2nd overall in his weight class, winning every match but his final contest with Luke Hernandez of Tri-Valley. Hernandez outlasted Becker to take the technical win, 4-3.

For the tournament, Northmor finished with a team record of 16 wins and 19 loses.

Additional results can be viewed on the tournament’s website; http://www.mitwrestling.com/home.

Northmor will be back on the mats on Friday Jan.6 and Saturday Jan. 7 at the 55th C Gorman Wrestling Tournament at Mansfield Senior High School.

http://galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Golden-Knights-Logo-11.jpg

By Chad Clinger [email protected]

Find Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048

Find Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy

Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048